BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: On Day 2, leaders to explore opportunities for inclusive growth

Sep 13, 2026 08:40 AM IST

Why BRICS Summit is significant this year

The BRICS Summit, being hosted in New Delhi, is being held in the backdrop of tariffs, trade tensions, and geopolitical fragmentation. While India and China have taken steps to ease their strained ties after border standoff in 2020, several global challenges, including the West Asia conflict and its resultant threat on oil trade, Ukraine War, US tariffs and geopolitical fragmentation.

To be sure, the participation of Iran and the UAE, in whose region the American military bases have been target of Tehran's strikes during the ongoing conflict, was one of the highlights of the summit. Iran President Pezeshkian also met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

In the New Delhi joint declaration, released on Saturday, the BRICS leaders expressed “deep concern” over the escalation of tensions across West Asia and calls for maximum restraint and the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.