BRICS Summit Day 1: All-vegetarian menu to showcase India’s culinary diversity

An all-vegetarian spread featuring regional Indian dishes is being served to leaders and delegates at the BRICS Summit.| PTI Photo

The first day of the BRICS Summit has put India’s culinary diversity on the table, with foreign leaders and delegates being served an entirely vegetarian spread featuring dishes from different regions.

The menu brings together a mix of Indian specialities and international cuisine. Among the dishes being served are Paneer Lababdar, Rajma Rasela, Dal Panchmel, Subz Motia Pulav, Makai Lasuni Palak and Dum Aloo Banarasi. An international touch has also been added to the menu with Penne al pomodoro e panna, Pearl Millet, Haricots beans and charred pepper in citrus parsley dressing and Baked Veg Au gratin.

The selection reflects an effort to present different flavours and cooking traditions from across India to visiting VVIP guests. The menu includes rich gravies, lentil preparations, rice dishes and vegetable-based specialities, offering a broad representation of Indian vegetarian cuisine.