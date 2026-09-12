BRICS Summit Day 1: All-vegetarian menu to showcase India’s culinary diversity

The first day of the BRICS Summit has put India’s culinary diversity on the table, with foreign leaders and delegates being served an entirely vegetarian spread featuring dishes from different regions.
The menu brings together a mix of Indian specialities and international cuisine. Among the dishes being served are Paneer Lababdar, Rajma Rasela, Dal Panchmel, Subz Motia Pulav, Makai Lasuni Palak and Dum Aloo Banarasi. An international touch has also been added to the menu with Penne al pomodoro e panna, Pearl Millet, Haricots beans and charred pepper in citrus parsley dressing and Baked Veg Au gratin.
The selection reflects an effort to present different flavours and cooking traditions from across India to visiting VVIP guests. The menu includes rich gravies, lentil preparations, rice dishes and vegetable-based specialities, offering a broad representation of Indian vegetarian cuisine.
The main dishes will be accompanied by sides, including papad and salads, adding lighter and traditional accompaniments to the spread. The combination is designed to give delegates a varied dining experience while keeping the entire menu vegetarian.
The Day 1 menu is being served as the summit gets underway, with the vegetarian spread being prepared shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet.
The menu is part of the larger culinary arrangements for the BRICS Summit, where Indian food traditions are being used to showcase the country’s regional diversity to visiting leaders and delegations.
With dishes such as Dum Aloo Banarasi, Rajma Rasela and Makai Lasuni Palak alongside paneer, dal and pulao preparations, the first day’s spread places Indian vegetarian cuisine at the centre of the summit’s dining arrangements.