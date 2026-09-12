‘Fossil fuels will still play important role’: BRICS Declaration opposes carbon border tax

New Delhi is primarily pursuing policy space due to its relatively low share in global trade but large scope for future growth. (MEA via PTI Photo)

Amid disruptions to global supply chains and energy security due to the West Asia conflict, the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit unequivocally acknowledged that fossil fuels will still play an important role in the world’s energy mix, particularly for developing economies, and opposed European Union’s carbon border tax.

The declaration reaffirmed the commitment of BRICS to tackle climate change and called upon all countries to uphold their existing commitment to the Paris climate agreement, including its provisions related to climate mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and the principles of equity.

However, it underscored the importance of nationally determined just transitions — which refers to shift to cleaner fuels for producing electricity and in energy use. It called upon developed countries to provide additional, adequate, predictable and accessible financial resources along with technological transfer to developing countries for climate adaptation to tackle impacts of climate change.