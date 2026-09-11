BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: Delhi tightens security as Putin, Xi and other BRICS leaders arrive

BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: Bharat Mandapam illuminated ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: Delhi is under heightened security as the 18th BRICS Summit begins at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, with over 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 paramilitary and over 500 CCTV cameras deployed across the capital. While there will be no citywide shutdown, commuters can expect temporary stoppages, diversions and restrictions along routes used by VVIP convoys. More than 35 roads, including Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath and Shanti Path, are likely to be affected. Metro, buses, autos and cabs will continue to operate. Police have urged commuters to plan their routes in advance and rely only on official updates, amid false social media claims of a blanket Delhi bandh.

The 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi marks a pivotal turning point in Asian geopolitics as Chinese President Xi Jinping travels to India for his first visit in seven years to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking place at Bharat Mandapam, this high-profile bilateral engagement on the sidelines of the summit aims to advance post-LAC military disengagement, resolve trade friction, and establish strategic economic dialogues.

Story continues below this ad As global trade tensions rise alongside West Asia conflict disruptions, India’s chairship positions the expanded 11-nation BRICS alliance — including key leaders like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian — as a vital growth engine for the Global South, driving resilience in energy, food security, and multilateral trade. Live Updates Sep 11, 2026 07:22 AM IST Delhi tightens security as Putin, Xi and other BRICS leaders arrive Delhi is under heightened security as the 18th BRICS Summit begins at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, with over 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 paramilitary and over 500 CCTV cameras deployed across the capital. While there will be no citywide shutdown, commuters can expect temporary stoppages, diversions and restrictions along routes used by VVIP convoys. More than 35 roads, including Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath and Shanti Path, are likely to be affected. Metro, buses, autos and cabs will continue to operate, though services and access may be regulated in restricted areas. Police have urged commuters to plan their routes in advance and rely only on official updates, amid false social media claims of a blanket Delhi bandh.

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