PM Modi Holds Hands With Putin and Xi: 7 unmissable photos from BRICS Summit 2026 in Delhi

The 2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi delivered a wide-ranging joint declaration alongside a series of striking visual moments. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm camaraderie with world leaders to high-stakes bilateral meetings and cultural engagements on the sidelines, these photographs capture the key highlights of the expanded BRICS gathering at Bharat Mandapam.

In one of the most talked-about moments from Day 1 of the summit, PM Narendra Modi shared a warm gesture with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a striking display of diplomatic unity, PM Modi held hands with both Xi and Putin as the summit kicked off in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit, in New Delhi on Saturday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit, in New Delhi on Saturday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo)

In another widely shared photograph, world leaders walked together during the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam. PM Modi led the delegation, flanked by President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with President Vladimir Putin following closely behind.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (@narendramodi/IG via PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (@narendramodi/IG via PTI Photo)

Modi–Xi bilateral review and BRICS handover

On the sidelines of the Delhi summit, PM Modi held a key bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to review the full spectrum of India-China relations. PM Modi also extended India’s best wishes to China as Beijing prepares to assume the rotating BRICS Presidency next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival for the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, September 12, 2026. (Foreign Ministry via AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival for the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, September 12, 2026. (Foreign Ministry via AP)

Symbol of growth: Banyan tree planting ceremony

Highlighting green diplomacy and shared heritage, PM Modi and fellow BRICS leaders planted a banyan tree in New Delhi. PM Modi noted that the banyan tree symbolises the grouping’s “deep roots, growing strength, and coming together for a shared future.”

(From left) Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali during a joint tree plantation initiative amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo) (From left) Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali during a joint tree plantation initiative amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a joint tree plantation initiative amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a joint tree plantation initiative amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Diplomatic Outreach: High-Level Engagements & BRICS Bazaar

President Droupadi Murmu met her Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the summit. Reiterating India’s commitment to regional peace, President Murmu emphasised resolving international conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Separately, Pezeshkian met with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. The two sides have seen strained relation since the start of the West Asia conflict as Tehran’s retaliatory strikes have hit locations in the UAE, including an oil facility and air base.

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President Droupadi Murmu during a meeting with her Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (MEA via PTI Photo) President Droupadi Murmu during a meeting with her Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (MEA via PTI Photo)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. (Credit: X/@Iran_in_India) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. (Credit: X/@Iran_in_India)

Meanwhile, Union Minister Annapurna Devi hosted Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of President Masoud Pezeshkian, at the BRICS Bazaar inside the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi. The visit showcased traditional art, handlooms, and cultural heritage from across member and partner nations.

Daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Zahra Pezeshkian visits the Iran Pavilion at BRICS Bazaar and interacts with the artisans and representatives, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Credits: @Annapurna4BJP) Daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Zahra Pezeshkian visits the Iran Pavilion at BRICS Bazaar and interacts with the artisans and representatives, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Credits: @Annapurna4BJP)

Credits: @Annapurna4BJP Credits: @Annapurna4BJP

Credits: @Annapurna4BJP Credits: @Annapurna4BJP

Adoption of the New Delhi Declaration

The opening day concluded with the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026. Emphasising that the Global South must become a key “rule-shaper” in world affairs, PM Modi highlighted that the declaration reflects a partnership wider in reach, stronger in purpose, and committed to sustainable development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the opening statement during the 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the opening statement during the 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)

(From left) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Bharat Innovates Exposition’ amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (MEA via PTI Photo) (From left) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Bharat Innovates Exposition’ amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (MEA via PTI Photo)

Scattered clouds hover over the Bharat Mandapam, during the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. (PTI Photo) Scattered clouds hover over the Bharat Mandapam, during the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Global South must become a rule-shaper, PM Modi added in his address. The first day of the BRICS Summit 2026 concluded with the adoption of the declaration on Saturday.