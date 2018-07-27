BRICS: PM Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, discusses ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds informal bilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Johannesburg (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia) Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds informal bilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Johannesburg (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the informal bilateral summit in Wuhan was a “milestone”, and both sides will keep up the level of engagement. The two leaders, who met for the third time in three months on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, acknowledged the frequent meetings.

“Wuhan is a milestone, it has given strength to our relations. After that the meeting in Qingdao, and now, we have been able to discuss our closer developmental partnership. In last few months, because our contacts and engagement, our concerns have been addressed, and new energy has been instilled,” Modi told Xi during the bilateral meeting.

Always a delight to meet President Xi Jinping. Our talks were fruitful and will add vigour to the ties between India and China. pic.twitter.com/M5g914ZS5x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2018

They decided to unveil the calendar of diplomatic engagement: the Chinese Defence Minister will visit in August, and the Public Security Minister will visit in October. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will travel to Beijing for the Special Representative-level talks in Beijing. In October, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will host Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in India.

The two sides also discussed bilateral trade. An Indian trade delegation will travel to China on August 1 and 2, where they will discuss issues pertaining to export of rice and soya from India, and import of urea from China.

An Indian pharmaceutical companies delegation will also visit Shanghai on August 21 and 22.

