Border peace essential for bilateral relations, PM Modi tells Xi on BRICS sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a joint tree plantation initiative amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met Saturday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, with both leaders pushing for stable ties and strategic partnership between India and China.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized that peace and tranquility along the India-China border remains an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations. The prime minister further highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Jinping said China has approached relations with India from a “strategic and long-term perspective” and called for the two countries to draw on each other’s strengths, support one another and pursue common development.