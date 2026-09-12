Border peace essential for bilateral relations, PM Modi tells Xi on BRICS sidelines

PM Modi, China's Xi stressed on need to promote business linkages, expand common ground on regional and global issues

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiSep 12, 2026 08:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a joint tree plantation initiative amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a joint tree plantation initiative amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met Saturday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, with both leaders pushing for stable ties and strategic partnership between India and China.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized that peace and tranquility along the India-China border remains an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations. The prime minister further highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Jinping said China has approached relations with India from a “strategic and long-term perspective” and called for the two countries to draw on each other’s strengths, support one another and pursue common development.

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He also urged “high-quality cooperation” between the two countries, saying China and India, as major members of the Global South, should promote a more multipolar world and contribute to global peace and stability. Modi thanked Xi for China’s cooperation in hosting the summit. China will host the summit next year.

The two leaders held talks in China last year during Modi’s visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional political, economic and security group founded by China.

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