Ajit Doval to chair BRICS security advisors’ meet in India on June 22

NSA Ajit Doval will chair the BRICS NSA meeting on June 22 and 23. (Express Photo)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that India will host the BRICS National Security Advisers’ (NSA) meeting on June 22 and 23. NSA Ajit Doval will chair the meeting.

The theme for the meeting will be “Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today”, an MEA press release stated.

The BRICS NSA meeting will set the stage for the BRICS Summit in India in September. India holds the rotating presidency of the BRICS bloc this year. Its members include Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting of the NSAs next week will witness NSAs and delegation heads of BRICS member countries, including, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu and Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Secretary Nezamipour, participating in high-stake discussions on the said theme.