NSA Ajit Doval, Wang Yi discuss ties; imperative to respect each other’s core interests, says China foreign minister

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval welcomes Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi at the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

During his bilateral meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meet in New Delhi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that it is “imperative” for India and China to respect each other’s “core interests” and take concrete actions to implement the “important consensus” reached by both sides.

Doval “underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between the two sides,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said about the meeting held on Monday, adding that the discussions were “constructive and forward-looking”.

Wang Yi emphasised that “both sides should take concrete actions to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, promote their respective development and revitalisation through cooperation, and accelerate the modernisation process of the Global South,” as per a statement put out by Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong.