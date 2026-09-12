Members call for constructive engagement for pathogen access, benefit sharing

The New Delhi Declaration adopted during the ongoing 18th BRICS summit calls for constructive engagement in the negotiations for the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Annex to the WHO pandemic agreement “while reaffirming sovereign rights of States over their biological resources as well as the sovereign right to legislate and implement laws, including national access and benefit-sharing legislation”.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation planned to develop a legally binding pandemic agreement for better prevention, preparedness, and response to any future pandemic. While the agreement was adopted during last year’s World Health Assembly, one annex continues to hold the agreement hostage. Once an agreement is reached on the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) Annex, the pandemic agreement can be approved or ratified by member states.