In BRICS declaration, a push for greater India role at UN Security Council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism', at the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)

China and Russia have reiterated their support for India and Brazil to play a greater role in the United Nations, including its Security Council, in the New Delhi Declaration of the BRICS summit.

According to the Declaration, the leaders of BRICS countries reiterated their support for a “comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council”.

The Declaration pressed for the need to make the UN body “more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s membership so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including BRICS countries, to play a greater role in international affairs, in particular in the UN, including its Security Council”.