BRICS nations reach consensus on Iran war, New Delhi declaration soon

A joint declaration by BRICS nations is expected to be releases soon, said sources

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
2 min readUpdated: Sep 12, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders during the 18th BRICS SummitPrime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders during the 18th BRICS Summit (PTI)
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India achieved the much-anticipated consensus at the BRICS leaders’ summit on the Iran war between UAE and Iran after hectic negotiations, sources have confirmed to The Indian Express. This paves the way for the joint declaration which will be adopted shortly.

The phrasing of the war in West Asia had divided Iran and UAE in the last six months. In May this year, there was no consensus on the paragraph at the BRICS Foreign ministers meeting.

The negotiators were able to achieve this in the last few days of hectic negotiations.

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With the war in West Asia flaring up following the exchange of strikes between the US and Iran, the BRICS Sherpas, the most senior negotiators from the 11 member countries of the grouping, have been burning the midnight oil to try and hammer out the joint declaration for the New Delhi summit.

With the UAE and Iran, new members of the BRICS since 2024, part of the negotiations, Indian officials had been working to bridge the gap between the warring parties.

Ever since the start of the war on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran, Tehran has targeted US bases in the Gulf region including in the UAE. This has had the Emiratis and the Iranians at loggerheads over the last six months.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting and writing explainers and analysis on foreign affairs for about 19 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He won the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award, 2023, for the second time for his reporting of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the war in Gaza. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

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