BRICS nations reach consensus on Iran war, New Delhi declaration soon

India achieved the much-anticipated consensus at the BRICS leaders’ summit on the Iran war between UAE and Iran after hectic negotiations, sources have confirmed to The Indian Express. This paves the way for the joint declaration which will be adopted shortly.

The phrasing of the war in West Asia had divided Iran and UAE in the last six months. In May this year, there was no consensus on the paragraph at the BRICS Foreign ministers meeting.

The negotiators were able to achieve this in the last few days of hectic negotiations.

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With the war in West Asia flaring up following the exchange of strikes between the US and Iran, the BRICS Sherpas, the most senior negotiators from the 11 member countries of the grouping, have been burning the midnight oil to try and hammer out the joint declaration for the New Delhi summit.