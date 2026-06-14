BRICS Indore Declaration adopted keeping ‘farmer at centre’: Agri Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the entire process involved deep discussions on food security and nutritious diets for the world and BRICS countries. (Credit: PIB)

With Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserting that the farmer was at the centre of all deliberations, the ‘BRICS Indore Declaration’ was unanimously adopted on Sunday to provide new direction to food security, farmer welfare, climate-resilient farming, agricultural trade and digital agriculture.

The occassion was the BRICS Agriculture Ministers and officials-level meetings held in Indore.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development addressed a press conference and said that the farmer is at centre of this declaration— the shared commitment to advance food security, nutrition, livelihoods, agricultural trade, innovation, investment, climate-resilient farming and sustainable agricultural development by keeping the farmer at the centre has been recorded in this declaration.