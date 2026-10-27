BRICS Forum joint declaration condemns Pahalgam terror attack, seeks UNSC reforms

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which concluded on Tuesday, adopted a joint declaration, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing concerns over continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and seeking reforms in the United Nations, including its Security Council.

The two-day forum opened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday drew participation from BRICS member countries — Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, the joint declaration said: “We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured.”