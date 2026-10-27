BRICS Forum joint declaration condemns Pahalgam terror attack, seeks UNSC reforms

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which concluded on Tuesday, adopted a joint declaration, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing concerns over continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and seeking reforms in the United Nations, including its Security Council.
The two-day forum opened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday drew participation from BRICS member countries — Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, the joint declaration said: “We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured.”
“We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens. We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law. We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism,” it said.
The joint declaration also called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework. “We call for concerted actions against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities,” it said.
The joint declaration also expressed concerns over the tensions in West Asia in the wake of the US-Israel war with Iran.
“We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in the Middle East/West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation. Furthermore, we urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure … respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States,” it said.
“We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy … We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law,” it added.
The Forum also condemned the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law, and reiterated that such measures, inter alia in the form of unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, have far-reaching negative implications on human rights, including the right to development, health and food security of the general population of targeted states.
Seeking reforms in the UN, the Forum said, “We stress the urgency of reforming the current international peace and security architecture, which necessarily requires the strengthening of multilateralism, and support a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council.”
“This reform should make it more just, equitable, democratic, representative, effective, and efficient, better reflecting contemporary realities and the needs of the international community,” it said.