BRICS foreign ministers condemn Pahalgam attack, voice concerns over rise of tariff measures ‘which distort trade’

BRICS foreign ministers on Friday issued a strong condemnation of last year’s terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and underlined the commitment to combat the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism-financing and safe havens. For Delhi, it is a win considering China, Pakistan’s benefactor and ally, is part of the grouping.

India, which issued a chair’s statement after the two-day BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, also obliquely criticised US President Donald Trump’s arbitrary tariff wars.

On terrorism, the BRICS “expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.”

Also Read | How the Pahalgam attack forced a radical security shift in J&K

According to the statement, they condemned “in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. “They reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism-financing and safe havens,” the statement added.