BRICS education agenda: Childhood care, courses on par with market demand

The Declaration encouraged the BRICS Network University to consider traditional, indigenous and local knowledge systems as an additional International Thematic Group.

The BRICS nations have called for cooperation in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday.

They also welcomed the outcomes of the 13th BRICS Education Minister’s meeting in Bhubaneshwar last month.

The New Delhi Declaration states, “We encourage the sharing of best practices, cooperation in Early Childhood Care and Education and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, mutual recognition of qualifications, academic and professional mobility, digital literacy, safe, ethical, human-centred use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, in education, and stronger institutional partnerships.”