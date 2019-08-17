BRICS countries to work to fix environmental issues faced by their cities

Acknowledging the importance of urban environmental management for improving the quality of life in cities, the environment ministers of BRICS countries on Friday agreed to work together to resolve the multifaceted environmental issues faced by cities in the five-nation association.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, speaking at the 5th BRICS Minister of Environment Meeting held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, said India has already reduced its “energy intensity by 25 per cent”.

The two-day BRICS Joint Working Group on Environment meeting issued a ministerial declaration highlighting key initiatives including the Partnership on Urban Environmental Sustainability Initiative to share knowledge and experience on important issues as waste management, cogeneration, reverse logistics, sanitation, urban air quality, urban green areas, BRICS Environmentally Sound Technology Cooperation Platform for innovations, knowledge sharing and capacity building, and Clean River of BRICS program for improvement of river ecology and combating marine litter.

“We have achieved reducing energy intensity by 25 per cent and already 78GW of renewable energy has been made possible, while at the same time forest cover has increased by nearly 15,000 sq km and tree cover outside the forest is increasing rapidly,” Javadekar said.

the key role played by BRICS countries, he said, “All five countries are rising and have many experiences to share, and these experiences will definitely help all the economies to improve further in our climate action efforts and protecting environment, while ensuring growth at the same time.”

The ministers agreed to establish and strengthen concrete mechanisms of implementation of the cooperation initiatives, with special focus on action-oriented cooperation. The key themes of urban environmental management, contaminated areas and soil remediation, water quality, circular economy in context of sustainable consumption and production, marine litter and biodiversity were agreed to be integrated into BRICS cooperation initiatives.