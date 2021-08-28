BRICS countries pledge to work together to tackle climate change

Environment ministers of India, Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa participated in the 7th meeting of the BRICS Environment Ministerial, 2021, on Friday and have adopted the ‘New Delhi Statement on Environment’, which is also aimed at furthering the spirit of Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus in Environment among the BRICS Nations, especially ahead of the COP 15 Biodiversity meet in October and COP26 in November.

The countries have agreed to work in close proximity to tackle the challenges of climate change ahead of these two significant meets. The meeting was chaired by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

At the meeting, India stressed on the need for taking concrete collective global action against climate change, guided by equity, national priorities and circumstances, and the principles of “Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities(CBDR-RC)”.