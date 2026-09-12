BRICS Business Forum: On women-led businesses, Iran and UAE are on the same page

Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may have their geopolitical differences, but they found themselves on the same page at the BRICS Business Forum on Friday as member countries agreed on the need to build networks among women entrepreneurs and innovators across the bloc.

As countries across the region battle financial uncertainty in the wake of ongoing conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and West Asia, both Iran and the UAE weighed in on the potential of millions of women entrepreneurs across the 21 countries for building resilience.

“Women-led businesses across BRICS are increasingly present in sectors such as manufacturing, services, digital economy, agribusiness and creative industries. However, their participation in cross-border trade and investment remains constrained by limited market access, financing gaps, regulatory barriers and weaker integration into global and regional value chains,” said Zahra Rahaie, founder and CEO of Navak Chemipaksh, which is among Iran’s biggest pharma chemical companies.