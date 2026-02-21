‘Brick by brick’: Behind the ‘conscious decision’ to demolish Maoist memorials in Bastar

Among these structures, the tallest stood at 64 feet and had been erected at Komatpalli village, around 90 km from Bijapur district headquarters towards the Telangana border. (X/@gpsinghips)

For over 40 years, Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region was a bastion for Maoists, who controlled large areas and built hundreds of memorials that became a symbol of their dominance in the region.

Over the last three years, however, things have changed. In a major push, security forces have killed over 520 Maoists, while several others surrendered. In this period, the forces also demolished over 100 Maoist memorials, which were built by the violent rebels in honour of their leaders and other members.

“Brick by brick, we would destroy the idea and its manifestation in each and every form,” G P Singh, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said in a social media post along with a video of one such memorial being destroyed by security forces with a JCB machine.