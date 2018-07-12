Bribes can make anything possible in UP jails: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

BJP MLA from Bairia district Surendra Narayan Singh. BJP MLA from Bairia district Surendra Narayan Singh.

BJP’s Bairia MLA Surendra Singh has once again questioned the functioning of his party’s government, claiming Wednesday that the might of a bribe can make anything possible in UP jails.

Referring to the recent murder of gangster Munna Bajrangi inside the Baghpat jail as an “ishwariya vyawastha” (system of god), Singh told reporters that “due to the delay in constitutional justice, god inspired someone to do the act”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said that even though he is an MLA, on a personal level he is “very happy” over the gangster’s killing, as are the people of Purvanchal (eastern UP).

“Paise ke bal par jail mein kya nahi ho jata.Paise ke bal par hi jail karmi kahin na kahin bikey honge…Tabhi to aslaha apradhi kisi na kisi ke madhyam se andar le gaya (What is not possible inside jails with money…some employees must have been bought, that is why a criminal was able to take a weapon inside),” the MLA said.

He further said, “Munna Bajrangi mara gaya…yeh ishwariya vyawastha maniye…samvidhan bhale hi thoda der lagaye hue tha…lekin kisi na kisi ke dimag mein is tarah ki baat prerit kar diya upar wale ne (Munna Bajarangi has been killed…consider it a system of god. Since there was some delay at the level of the Constitution, god inspired this idea in someone’s mind).”

“Nyaya mein deri ho rahi thi to prakrati ne uchit dand de diya (There was delay in justice but nature gave the appropriate punishment),” he told this newspaper.

Singh further said that he was giving a personal opinion based on the feelings of people of Purvanchal, where according to him, “Bajrangi made over 40 women widows by killing their husbands and made several children orphans…” He added, “The way the weapon managed to be taken inside the jail, the question of a failure of the system inside the prison certainly arises.”

He also claimed that while this is the first time such an incident has taken place with the BJP government in power, there had been several incidents of jailors and jail staff being attacked inside prisons during the previous SP and BSP governments.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App