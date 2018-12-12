Bribery case: Delhi HC seeks CBI’s stand on plea by Satish Babu Sana to be heard as party in quashing of FIR

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the stand of the CBI, its director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on a plea by Satish Babu Sana, seeking to be heard as a party in the ongoing petitions on quashing of FIR in a bribery case.

Advertising

Soon after the FIR was lodged, Asthana and Verma were sent on leave. Verma has challenged the Centre’s decision to divest him of all powers and sending him on leave before the Supreme Court, which has reserved its verdict.

Besides the CBI, Verma, and Asthana, Justice Nazmi Waziri also issued notice to the agency’s joint director A K Sharma on Sana’s plea, alleging that the agency is not probing his allegations properly.

Sana, who was cause of the rift within the CBI after the agency’s top bosses could not agree on whether or not to make him an accused in a earlier FIR involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, though senior advocate Salman Khurshid contended that he is the necessary party and the CBI is not carrying out its duties properly.

Advertising

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, who appeared for the CBI along with its special prosecutor Rajdipa Behura, opposed the impleadment application of Sana and said that there was no need.

The court, meanwhile, asked Sana to appear before CBI on December 17. Sana moved an application in the ongoing separate petitions — filed by Asthana, DySP Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad — who have sought quashing of an FIR against them in bribery case. Kumar has been granted bail by a trial court on October 31.

The CBI has lodged an FIR against Asthana and others on basis of Sana’s statement before a magistrate at Saket court. He has alleged that middleman Prasad had demanded bribe from him on behalf of Asthana and Kumar. The allegations were denied by Asthana, saying the FIR has been registered against him, at the behest of Verma in collusion with Sana.

He disclosed that a proposal for arrest and custodial interrogation of four persons, including Sana, was proposed by the SIT probing Moin Qureshi’s case.

Verma had opposed Asthana’s plea for quashing of an FIR against him, saying the case was lodged on basis “enough incriminating” documents. Whereas, Asthana in his rejoinder, said that as the director has realised that “his illegal activities have been found out, and that he would now have to face grave consequences, in collusion with Sana got the FIR registered…”