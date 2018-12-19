CBI vs CBI: No chargesheet in 60 days, alleged middleman Manoj Prasad granted bail

Stating that the accused is “entitled to default bail”, a Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Manoj Prasad, an alleged middleman arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, since the chargesheet was not filed within the mandatory 60 days of his arrest.

On November 3 the court had denied bail to Prasad, saying it was not a fit stage to grant him relief.

The application was filed on behalf of the accused, seeking default bail on the ground that offences in the FIR, filed under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, does not include any offence which is punishable with death or imprisonment for life, or for a term of “not less than 10 years”.

“Since the investigating agency has failed to submit chargesheet in 60 days of the arrest of the applicant/accused, in view of the section (the accused) is entitled for bail,” the application stated, citing a Supreme Court judgment.

The CBI had opposed the bail plea contending that IPC Sections 388 (extortion) and 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) are punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years. Therefore, it argued, “statutory period for filing the chargesheet is 90 days, not 60 days”.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann said that offences under section IPC 308 and 389 have two parts: one, that is punishable with imprisonment either description of a life term which may extend to 10 years, and the second may be punished with life imprisonment.

The court held: “It is admitted case of the CBI that offences under Section 388 and 389 in this case pertain to the first category of offences, which are punishable for imprisonment for a term which may be extended up to 10 years. Therefore, in view of the settled legal position, the statutory period of completion of investigation applicable to this case, when the accused is in JC (judicial custody), is 60 days.”

The Special Judge noted that Prasad was arrested on October 17, and it is past 60 days since then, the “applicant is entitled to default bail”.