Brexit: Swaraj says no problem for migrants till process gets over

Swaraj was responding to a query from Congress leader Kumar Ketkar who wanted to know the government's approach to protect lakhs of migrant Indians after Brexit.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (File) 

The Brexit task is not yet completed and there won’t be any problem to Indians till the process gets over, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The British Parliament will start the discussion on this issue from January 7 and there will be more clarity on the relationship between the UK and the European Union in the second fortnight of this month, she added.

“It won’t be definite to say anything at this point in time. The whole process will take two years and till then there will not be any problem,” Swaraj said.

Any uncertainty will be known after the process is completed, she said. Swaraj was responding to a query from Congress leader Kumar Ketkar who wanted to know the government’s approach to protect lakhs of migrant Indians after Brexit.

