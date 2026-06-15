The Indian Express Realtime – June 15 | India News Live Updates | Breaking News Today | Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One, Monday, June 15, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
India woke to a political earthquake on Monday as the Trinamool Congress formally fractured in Parliament — nineteen rebel MPs, including Jadavpur’s Saayoni Ghosh, cricketer Yusuf Pathan, and senior leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday to seek separate seating after announcing a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party. Mamata Banerjee moved swiftly, sacking Ghosh and Mala Roy from party posts barely a week after appointing them, as the TMC faces its gravest internal crisis since formation. The rebel bloc’s formal alignment with the NDA would push the ruling coalition’s Lok Sabha strength to 313 — a development Parliament and party lawyers are already contesting under the anti-defection law.
On the world stage, markets in Asia surged in early trade after Donald Trump confirmed a US-Iran peace deal and announced the lifting of the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz — a move expected to stabilise global oil prices and ease pressure on energy-importing nations, including India. The Sensex indicated a gap-up open in GIFT Nifty futures as investors tracked the diplomatic breakthrough, the most consequential geopolitical development in months for the Indian economy.
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Closer to home, the Noida International Airport at Jewar today begins its first commercial flight operations, formally launching as Delhi-NCR’s second international gateway nearly three months after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news, live updates and the latest news from India and across the world, refreshed through the day.
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