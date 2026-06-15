The Indian Express Realtime – June 15 | India News Live Updates | Breaking News Today | Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One, Monday, June 15, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

India woke to a political earthquake on Monday as the Trinamool Congress formally fractured in Parliament — nineteen rebel MPs, including Jadavpur’s Saayoni Ghosh, cricketer Yusuf Pathan, and senior leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday to seek separate seating after announcing a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party. Mamata Banerjee moved swiftly, sacking Ghosh and Mala Roy from party posts barely a week after appointing them, as the TMC faces its gravest internal crisis since formation. The rebel bloc’s formal alignment with the NDA would push the ruling coalition’s Lok Sabha strength to 313 — a development Parliament and party lawyers are already contesting under the anti-defection law.

On the world stage, markets in Asia surged in early trade after Donald Trump confirmed a US-Iran peace deal and announced the lifting of the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz — a move expected to stabilise global oil prices and ease pressure on energy-importing nations, including India. The Sensex indicated a gap-up open in GIFT Nifty futures as investors tracked the diplomatic breakthrough, the most consequential geopolitical development in months for the Indian economy.

Story continues below this ad Closer to home, the Noida International Airport at Jewar today begins its first commercial flight operations, formally launching as Delhi-NCR’s second international gateway nearly three months after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news, live updates and the latest news from India and across the world, refreshed through the day. Live Updates Jun 15, 2026 05:23 PM IST Tensions flare in Imphal as large crowd surrounds premier hospital over treatment of injured Kuki men Sukrita Baruah in Guwahati and Jimmy Leivon in Imphal report that tensions have escalated in the Manipur capital as scores of people surrounded the state's premier healthcare institute, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), protesting the admission of three Kuki youths who were brought in with bullet injuries following an incident of firing in Kangpokpi district Monday morning. RIMS is a central government healthcare centre located in Imphal West. Scores of people surrounded it on Monday afternoon after news spread that three Kuki men had been brought there for medical treatment, amidst escalated tensions between the state’s Naga and Kuki-Zo communities. The protesters also include people from the Meitei community, who have been in conflict with the Kuki-Zo community since May 2023. Jun 15, 2026 05:19 PM IST Bengal ex-minister Sujit Bose's arrest in municipal scam: Agency seeks time from Calcutta High Court in bail hearing Tanusree Bose from Kolkata reports that the Enforcement Directorate on Monday sought time from the Calcutta High Court regarding the bail plea of former state minister Sujit Basu. The matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Joy Sengupta. The bench directed the ED to submit its response in writing by June 29. The court will hear the case again on July 1.



Jun 15, 2026 05:12 PM IST Communal flare-up in Shimla: Sexual harassment, viral video, and hill town on edge Saurabh Parashar reports from Shimla: The Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government faces challenges after a sexual harassment case escalated into communal unrest when two men from the minority community were publicly shamed and paraded by a right-wing group in a town near the state capital. Full article coming up on indianexpress.com in just a bit. Jun 15, 2026 04:56 PM IST Pakistan will 'oversee' US-Iran deal signing in Geneva, says Shehbaz Sharif: Al Jazeera Al Jazeera is reporting that Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif says his country will "oversee" the US-Iran agreement’s formal signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland. Islamabad has been a key mediator between the US and Iran for months. Jun 15, 2026 04:52 PM IST Neeraj Chopra will participate at Doha Diamond League on Friday: PTI

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) News Alert ! Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra to return to competitive action at Doha Diamond League on June 19. pic.twitter.com/SiPTrsd7QQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2026 Jun 15, 2026 04:44 PM IST Ram Temple donation row: SIT begins probe as political storm intensifies Maulshree Seth from Lucknow reports that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government has formally begun its probe into allegations of misappropriation of donations and valuables at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The controversy has snowballed into a major political issue with opposition parties, religious leaders and temple saints demanding a thorough investigation. Jun 15, 2026 04:16 PM IST Ankita Bhandari murder: Ex-BJP MLA arrested for ‘conspiring to link senior party leader to case’ Our reporter in Dehradun, Aiswarya Raj, reports that the former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore has been arrested by the police for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate senior BJP leader Dushyant Gautam in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. We will have the story up for you on the website.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd