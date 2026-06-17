India News LIVE | Shiv Sena (UBT) split buzz grows, MPs reach Delhi; Messi hat-trick; Modi at G7 — Breaking News Today, June 17, 2026

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have begun arriving in Delhi amid intensifying speculation of a fresh split in the party, with Eknath Shinde said to be following their movements closely. “Shocking and disgusting that attempts are being made to buy MPs from Maharashtra,” alleged Sanjay Raut — hours after he had dismissed the speculation entirely. In a mirror of the TMC crisis, Sena (UBT) has already written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to deny recognition to any rebel grouping under the anti-defection law.

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BJP Team Announcement Imminent

A day after a four-hour midnight huddle of senior BJP and RSS leaders — including Amit Shah and RSS leaders Arun Kumar and Shiv Prakash — at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence, party sources said BJP president Nitin Nabin’s new team would be announced “any time”, likely after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from the G7 Summit in France later this week.

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