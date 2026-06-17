India News LIVE | Shiv Sena (UBT) split buzz grows, MPs reach Delhi; Messi hat-trick; Modi at G7 — Breaking News Today, June 17, 2026

Maharashtra politics is back at the centre of national attention as Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs converge on Delhi amid growing split buzz, with Eknath Shinde said to be following closely. Prime Minister Modi is in France for the G7 Summit with the trust deficit with Washington as the subtext. Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in a FIFA World Cup 2026 blockbuster overnight. Stay with us for live updates through the day.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have begun arriving in Delhi amid intensifying speculation of a fresh split in the party, with Eknath Shinde said to be following their movements closely. “Shocking and disgusting that attempts are being made to buy MPs from Maharashtra,” alleged Sanjay Raut — hours after he had dismissed the speculation entirely. In a mirror of the TMC crisis, Sena (UBT) has already written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to deny recognition to any rebel grouping under the anti-defection law.
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BJP Team Announcement Imminent
A day after a four-hour midnight huddle of senior BJP and RSS leaders — including Amit Shah and RSS leaders Arun Kumar and Shiv Prakash — at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence, party sources said BJP president Nitin Nabin’s new team would be announced “any time”, likely after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from the G7 Summit in France later this week.
Modi At G7: Navigating Within The West
Prime Minister Modi is in France for the G7 Summit against a complex diplomatic backdrop. With Trump listening and bilateral trust needing rebuilding, the visit comes at a moment when, as one column puts it, India’s challenge lies not in navigating between the West and the Rest, but within the West itself.
DMK Breakup: Rahul Gandhi Is The Problem
An editorial in the DMK’s party mouthpiece has squarely named Rahul Gandhi as the reason for the alliance’s collapse, attempting to explain and emotionally process what many in the party view as a political betrayal — after Congress legislators left the alliance and joined the Vijay-led government in Tamil Nadu.
Telegram Blocked In India
In a sweeping move ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21, the government has temporarily blocked Telegram across India until June 22. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) invoked Section 69A of the IT Act after the National Testing Agency (NTA) requested the ban as a “measure of last resort” against organised cheating rackets. Telegram’s message-editing feature has also been disabled in India until June 30 — scammers had exploited it to retroactively insert real question papers into old messages while retaining original timestamps. The NTA has reiterated that no official paper has been leaked and that the June 21 exam will proceed as scheduled.
US-Iran Deal: Hormuz Open, Netanyahu Defiant
The US-Iran peace agreement held the morning headlines as Iran warned of a harsh response after Israeli strikes killed four in Lebanon. Netanyahu remains defiant, refusing to celebrate a deal he had no part in shaping. India, with one in five sailors worldwide being Indian and many transiting the Strait of Hormuz, has a uniquely personal stake in whether the peace holds.
Messi Hits Hat-Trick, World Cup In Full Swing
Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in his 200th international appearance, sending the FIFA World Cup 2026 into overdrive. France’s Kylian Mbappé recovered from a difficult first half to remind the world of his class, while Colombia’s James Rodriguez enters the tournament carrying enormous expectation. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news, live updates and the latest news from India and the world.