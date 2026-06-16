India News LIVE | Trump says Iran ‘will never have nuclear weapon’; TMC split enters Day 2; Delhi rains — Latest News, Breaking News Today, June 16, 2026

A general view of the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway that reopened to commercial shipping after the US-Iran peace agreement was announced, June 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world. | AP Photo

Latest news in India today: The US-Iran peace agreement moved to centre stage on Tuesday as Donald Trump declared that Tehran had committed to never pursuing a nuclear weapon — a claim Iran has yet to fully ratify, with the formal memorandum of understanding still to be signed and a contested 60-day window ahead for nuclear negotiations. Energy markets remained watchful: India, which depends heavily on Gulf imports, is keeping a close eye on whether the Strait of Hormuz reopening translates into sustained stability or a fragile pause. Exports offered a rare bright spot, with India’s goods shipments logging a six-month high in May, aided by a weaker rupee, even as US imports surged 54 per cent.

Politics In India

On the domestic political front, the TMC fracture deepened with a new question in play: could the rebel MPs, and eventually the NCP, find their way back into the Congress fold? The BJP, meanwhile, is said to be sounding out four state units to advance assembly polls before the Census cycle disrupts schedules — riding the momentum from its Bengal win. Rahul Gandhi is planning his next big campaign move, a train journey to Kota anchored on the education crisis.

Story continues below this ad Express Impact The NCERT agreed to restore the unaltered image of the Harappan Dancing Girl figurine in the Class 9 Arts textbook, after The Indian Express reported that the iconic nude bronze had been shaded over. The FIFA World Cup produced one of its early shocks as Cape Verde held Spain — their goalkeeper Vozinha’s mother unable to afford a visa to watch him play. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news, live updates and the latest news from India and the world. Live Updates Jun 16, 2026 09:27 AM IST The US-Iran peace agreement is dominating global headlines as Tuesday begins. Donald Trump said overnight that Iran has agreed to "never have a nuclear weapon," though Tehran's conditions and the 60-day implementation window mean the deal remains work in progress. In India, the TMC crisis continues with questions emerging about whether rebel MPs could eventually merge back into the Congress. The NCERT has agreed to restore the nude image of the iconic Harappan Dancing Girl figurine in the Class 9 Arts textbook after an Indian Express report. Stay with us for live updates through the day.

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