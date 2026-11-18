A massive fire broke out around 2:05 AM at shops dealing in wooden materials near Jai Vallabh School in Pune's Timber Market. (Source: ANI screengrab)
A massive fire broke out at shops dealing in wooden materials near Jai Vallabh School in Pune’s Timber Market around 2.05 am. As many as 27 fire tenders and around 150 personnel were deployed to douse the flames. The blaze was brought under control after nearly two hours of firefighting from all four sides to prevent it from spreading to nearby residential areas. No casualties or injuries have been reported. Cooling operations are underway, while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
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Delhi AQI today
Delhi’s AQI stood at 200, falling in the moderate category. The reading was better than Tuesday’s AQI of 204, as reported in the 4 pm bulletin. Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 399 in the ‘very poor’ category. Several other areas, including Chandni Chowk (292), Burari Crossing (286) and Wazirpur (242), remained in the ‘poor’ category, while Lodhi Road (139) and Vasundhara Enclave (143) recorded ‘moderate’ air quality.
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The latest reading comes a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, citing an improvement in air quality. With the restrictions lifted on Tuesday schools have resumed physical classes for all students. Measures under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 will continue to remain in force.
Cyclone ‘Akvan’ to intensify, cross Andhra coast on November 20
Cyclone Akvan over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast the following day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The storm, which intensified from a deep depression yesterday, was centred over the central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, around 600 km east of Chennai and 650 km southeast of Machilipatnam. It is expected to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching 145 kmph. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.
J&K’s Kulgam gunfight breaks out, Lashkar commander suspected to be trapped
A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Zangalpora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district today morning after a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces launched a search operation after intelligence inputs about militant presence. Lashkar commander Lateef Ahmad Bhat is suspected to be trapped in the area. The encounter comes two days after his associate, newly recruited militant Umar Nisar Dar, was killed in a gunfight in Kulgam, while Bhat managed to escape. Police have announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to his arrest.
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