A massive fire broke out around 2:05 AM at shops dealing in wooden materials near Jai Vallabh School in Pune's Timber Market. (Source: ANI screengrab)

A massive fire broke out at shops dealing in wooden materials near Jai Vallabh School in Pune’s Timber Market around 2.05 am. As many as 27 fire tenders and around 150 personnel were deployed to douse the flames. The blaze was brought under control after nearly two hours of firefighting from all four sides to prevent it from spreading to nearby residential areas. No casualties or injuries have been reported. Cooling operations are underway, while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

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Delhi AQI today

Delhi’s AQI stood at 200, falling in the moderate category. The reading was better than Tuesday’s AQI of 204, as reported in the 4 pm bulletin. Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 399 in the ‘very poor’ category. Several other areas, including Chandni Chowk (292), Burari Crossing (286) and Wazirpur (242), remained in the ‘poor’ category, while Lodhi Road (139) and Vasundhara Enclave (143) recorded ‘moderate’ air quality.

Story continues below this ad The latest reading comes a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, citing an improvement in air quality. With the restrictions lifted on Tuesday schools have resumed physical classes for all students. Measures under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 will continue to remain in force. Cyclone ‘Akvan’ to intensify, cross Andhra coast on November 20 Cyclone Akvan over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast the following day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The storm, which intensified from a deep depression yesterday, was centred over the central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, around 600 km east of Chennai and 650 km southeast of Machilipatnam. It is expected to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching 145 kmph. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. J&K’s Kulgam gunfight breaks out, Lashkar commander suspected to be trapped A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Zangalpora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district today morning after a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces launched a search operation after intelligence inputs about militant presence. Lashkar commander Lateef Ahmad Bhat is suspected to be trapped in the area. The encounter comes two days after his associate, newly recruited militant Umar Nisar Dar, was killed in a gunfight in Kulgam, while Bhat managed to escape. Police have announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Live Updates Nov 18, 2026 09:53 AM IST North Delhi traffic to be affected between 3 pm and 5 pm today Traffic movement across several parts of north Delhi is likely to be affected between 3 pm and 5 pm due to special arrangements, the Delhi Traffic Police said. The affected areas are Outer Ring Road (Wazirabad flyover to Salimgarh Y-point), Shamnath Marg, Mall Road, Chhatra Marg, University Road, GTB Marg, Boulevard Road and Rani Jhansi Road, among others. Traffic diversions may be put in place at some junctions, including Chandgi Ram Akhara, Wazirabad flyover and Maurice Nagar red light. Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches, plan their journeys in advance. In connection with special traffic arrangements on 18.11.2026 from 1500 hrs to 1700 hrs, traffic movement is likely to remain affected on several roads in Delhi. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes, plan their journeys accordingly and follow traffic advisories. Avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow. Emergency vehicles will be exempted from these restrictions. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #dptrafficadvisory #dtpupdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 18, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Nov 18, 2026 09:33 AM IST SpiceJet cancels 12 flights from Mumbai, passengers stranded amid delays Several passengers were stranded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport today after SpiceJet cancelled 12 flights and delayed several others, leaving travellers uncertain about their departure schedules. No SpiceJet flight had taken off from the airport since Tuesday evening, according to airport sources. Passengers at Terminal 1 complained of poor communication from airline staff, with some saying they were not given boarding passes or timely updates on revised departure timings. One of the affected flights, SG-511 to Delhi, departed at 3.54 am, around four-and-a-half hours behind schedule. The disruptions come amid SpiceJet’s financial and operational difficulties, including a reduced aircraft fleet, crew shortages and reported delays in staff payments. The airline has not yet commented on Tuesday’s disruptions. Nov 18, 2026 09:23 AM IST 'India's economic spine has been broken': Rahul Gandhi in New York Speaking at Columbia University fireside chat in New York, Rahul Gandhi said India faces an 'economic disaster' driven by unemployment, a broken manufacturing base and problems in its education system. He said the economic model stopped delivering results almost a decade ago and that Make in India and Start-up India have failed to revive it. Gandhi argued that small businesses and agriculture are the real job creators and that services alone can’t give everyone a future. He also alleged that only large groups like Adani and Ambani are growing amid weak private investment, and said India cannot succeed without rebuilding manufacturing. (PTI) Nov 18, 2026 09:04 AM IST Cyclone 'Akvan' to intensify Cyclone Akvan over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast the following day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The storm, which intensified from a deep depression yesterday, was centred over the central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, around 600 km east of Chennai and 650 km southeast of Machilipatnam. It is expected to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching 145 kmph. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. Nov 18, 2026 09:04 AM IST Delhi AQI today Delhi's AQI stood at 200, falling in the moderate category. The reading was better than Tuesday’s AQI of 204, as reported in the 4 pm bulletin. Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 399 in the 'very poor' category. Several other areas, including Chandni Chowk (292), Burari Crossing (286) and Wazirpur (242), remained in the 'poor' category, while Lodhi Road (139) and Vasundhara Enclave (143) recorded 'moderate' air quality. The latest reading comes a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, citing an improvement in air quality. With the restrictions lifted on Tuesday schools have resumed physical classes for all students. Measures under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 will continue to remain in force. Nov 18, 2026 09:03 AM IST Fire breaks out at Pune’s Timber Market A massive fire broke out at shops dealing in wooden materials near Jai Vallabh School in Pune’s Timber Market around 2.05 am. As many as 27 fire tenders and around 150 personnel were deployed to douse the flames. The blaze was brought under control after nearly two hours of firefighting from all four sides to prevent it from spreading to nearby residential areas. No casualties or injuries have been reported. Cooling operations are underway, while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. #watch | Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out around 2:05 AM at shops dealing in wooden materials near Jai Vallabh School in Pune's Timber Market No casualties or injuries have been reported. A total of 27 fire tenders, 24 from the Pune Fire Brigade, one from Pune Cantonment, and two from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), along with around 150 personnel, were deployed. The blaze was brought under control after nearly two hours of firefighting from all four sides to protect nearby residential areas. Cooling operations are underway, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained (Source: Pune Fire Brigade) — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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