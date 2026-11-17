This morning, near Gular Bazar, a bus fell into a ravine approximately 100 meters down from a bridge. (Source: ANI/ screengrab)

A bus carrying around 30–35 passengers fell about 100 metres into a ravine from a bridge near Gular Bazar in Tehri, Uttarakhand. Rescue teams from the SDRF posts at Byasi and Dhalwala reached the spot quickly and began the operation. About 20 injured people have been pulled out and are being taken to hospital in ambulances, but 4 passengers have died, according to the ANI report. District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and SSP Shweta Choubey have gone to the site and rescue work is still on.

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Delhi AQI today

Delhi woke up to a hazy, chilly morning today. The city’s air quality stands at 242 which falls in the “poor” category, but officials say it is likely to slip into “very poor” from today as winds weaken, temperatures drop and morning fog traps pollutants close to the ground. Some parts of the Capital are already feeling the pinch. ITO is at 335, NSUT Jaffarpur at 336, Talkatora Garden at 326, Pusa records 322, NIH Narela at 313 and DTU at 303 are all in the “very poor” zone.

Story continues below this ad ‘Cyclone Akvan’ to hit Andhra coast on November 20 The India Meteorological Department said Cyclone Akvan, now forming over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. The storm is likely to strengthen into a “very severe” cyclonic storm by November 19, with sustained winds of 120-130 km/h and gusts up to 145 km/h at landfall. Named by Iran, Akvan is the third cyclone to develop in the North Indian Ocean this year. Quad leaders meet today Quad leaders are set to sit down together in Manila today evening, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia summits. It will be Trump’s first Quad leaders’ meeting since he returned to the White House in January 2025. Announcing the engagement, White House Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales said the leaders would discuss peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific. She added that under Trump, the grouping had shown itself to be a “partnership of action” focused on the region’s toughest challenges and on keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open. Live Updates Nov 17, 2026 08:57 AM IST Uttarakhand bus accident, at least 4 dead A bus carrying around 30–35 passengers fell about 100 metres into a ravine from a bridge near Gular Bazar in Tehri, Uttarakhand. Rescue teams from the SDRF posts at Byasi and Dhalwala reached the spot quickly and began the operation. About 20 injured people have been pulled out and are being taken to hospital in ambulances, but 4 passengers have died, according to the ANI report. District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and SSP Shweta Choubey have gone to the site and rescue work is still on. #watch | Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: A bus fell into a ravine about 100 meters below a bridge near Gular Bazar. Upon receiving the information, teams from SDRF posts Byasi and Dhalwala immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and SSP Shweta Choubey have departed for the site. According to preliminary reports, about 30–35 people were on board the bus, out of whom approximately 20 injured individuals have been rescued. The injured are being rushed to the hospital via ambulances. Four people have lost their lives in the incident. The rescue operation is currently underway. (Source: Police) — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Nov 17, 2026 08:26 AM IST ‘Cyclone Akvan’ to hit Andhra coast The India Meteorological Department said Cyclone Akvan, now forming over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. The storm is likely to strengthen into a “very severe” cyclonic storm by November 19, with sustained winds of 120-130 km/h and gusts up to 145 km/h at landfall. Named by Iran, Akvan is the third cyclone to develop in the North Indian Ocean this year. Read Here Nov 17, 2026 08:25 AM IST Delhi breathes ‘poor’ air today, ‘very poor’ likely from tomorrow Delhi woke up to a hazy, chilly morning today. The city’s air quality stands at 242 which falls in the “poor” category, but officials say it is likely to slip into “very poor” from today as winds weaken, temperatures drop and morning fog traps pollutants close to the ground. Some parts of the Capital are already feeling the pinch. ITO is at 335, NSUT Jaffarpur at 336, Talkatora Garden at 326, Pusa records 322, NIH Narela at 313 and DTU at 303 are all in the “very poor” zone.

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