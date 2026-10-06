India News Live Updates, 6 October 2026: INDIA bloc leaders to discuss SIR issues with President Murmu

The INDIA bloc has announced that its opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday. (Source: File)

INDIA bloc MPs are set to march to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi today, while its leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Security has been tightened around the EC office and other locations across the capital since Friday following calls for protests by opposition parties and other organisations.

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CJP to hold massive protest from October 10, says ‘will not back down’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said a massive mobilisation of Gen Z and youth will begin from October 10 over voter deletions and raising concerns over unemployment. Das alleged that voters could find their names deleted from electoral rolls and said, “will not back down”, the youth will continue protesting until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. He said the protest call may have come from the CJP, but the movement belongs to the country’s youth.

Story continues below this ad Chhattisgarh village bars pastors, denies burial land to tribal Christians A village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district has passed a resolution barring pastors from entering for religious activities and prohibiting events linked to religious conversion. Punpalli’s Gram Sabha passed the resolution on October 2, citing the PESA Act and the need to protect tribal culture and traditions. However, a separate resolution denying burial land to tribal Christians has raised concern among the community. Punpalli has 21 Christian families, who may have to travel over 13 km to Dhornapal or more than 40 km to Sukma for burials. Christian representatives and an advocate have called the burial restriction unconstitutional, while Sukma Zilla Panchayat CEO Mukund Thakur said the matter would be examined if a written complaint is received. Live Updates Oct 6, 2026 08:46 AM IST CJP to hold massive protest from October 10, says ‘will not back down’ Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said a massive mobilisation of Gen Z and youth will begin from October 10 over voter deletions and raising concerns over unemployment. Das alleged that voters could find their names deleted from electoral rolls and said, “will not back down”, the youth will continue protesting until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. He said the protest call may have come from the CJP, but the movement belongs to the country’s youth. #watch | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "Starting October 10th, the country is going to witness a massive mobilization of its youth. Even though the call for this protest may have originated from the 'Cockroach Janata Party,' the call itself belongs to the country's youth—to Gen Z. Gen Z understands that the only way to change their circumstances and the system is through the right to vote. The current system is such that you might go to vote only to discover your name has been removed—deleted—from the voter list. If those in power have created such a system, where can the youth turn? How will their situation improve? How will we address the massive unemployment crisis?... If the right to vote is taken away, nothing will change; the country will continue on its current path—or perhaps get even worse. That is why the youth are coming out on October 10th for a massive protest. We will not back down until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns..." — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 6, 2026 08:46 AM IST INDIA bloc leaders to meet President Murmu over SIR today

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