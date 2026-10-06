India News Live Updates, 6 October 2026: INDIA bloc leaders to discuss SIR issues with President Murmu

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said a massive mobilisation of Gen Z and youth will begin from October 10 over voter deletions and raising concerns over unemployment. Das alleged that voters could find their names deleted from electoral rolls and said, “will not back down”, the youth will continue protesting until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. He said the protest call may have come from the CJP, but the movement belongs to the country’s youth.
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#watch | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "Starting October 10th, the country is going to witness a massive mobilization of its youth. Even though the call for this protest may have originated from the 'Cockroach Janata Party,' the call itself belongs to the country's youth—to Gen Z. Gen Z understands that the only way to change their circumstances and the system is through the right to vote. The current system is such that you might go to vote only to discover your name has been removed—deleted—from the voter list. If those in power have created such a system, where can the youth turn? How will their situation improve? How will we address the massive unemployment crisis?... If the right to vote is taken away, nothing will change; the country will continue on its current path—or perhaps get even worse. That is why the youth are coming out on October 10th for a massive protest. We will not back down until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns..."— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026