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India News Live Updates, 6 October 2026: INDIA bloc leaders to discuss SIR issues with President Murmu

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold massive protest from October 10, says ‘will not back down’

The INDIA bloc has announced that its opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission headquarters on TuesdayThe INDIA bloc has announced that its opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday. (Source: File)

INDIA bloc MPs are set to march to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi today, while its leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Security has been tightened around the EC office and other locations across the capital since Friday following calls for protests by opposition parties and other organisations.

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CJP to hold massive protest from October 10, says ‘will not back down’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said a massive mobilisation of Gen Z and youth will begin from October 10 over voter deletions and raising concerns over unemployment. Das alleged that voters could find their names deleted from electoral rolls and said, “will not back down”, the youth will continue protesting until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. He said the protest call may have come from the CJP, but the movement belongs to the country’s youth.

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Chhattisgarh village bars pastors, denies burial land to tribal Christians

A village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district has passed a resolution barring pastors from entering for religious activities and prohibiting events linked to religious conversion. Punpalli’s Gram Sabha passed the resolution on October 2, citing the PESA Act and the need to protect tribal culture and traditions. However, a separate resolution denying burial land to tribal Christians has raised concern among the community. Punpalli has 21 Christian families, who may have to travel over 13 km to Dhornapal or more than 40 km to Sukma for burials. Christian representatives and an advocate have called the burial restriction unconstitutional, while Sukma Zilla Panchayat CEO Mukund Thakur said the matter would be examined if a written complaint is received.

Live Updates
Oct 6, 2026 08:46 AM IST
CJP to hold massive protest from October 10, says ‘will not back down’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said a massive mobilisation of Gen Z and youth will begin from October 10 over voter deletions and raising concerns over unemployment. Das alleged that voters could find their names deleted from electoral rolls and said, “will not back down”, the youth will continue protesting until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. He said the protest call may have come from the CJP, but the movement belongs to the country’s youth.

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Oct 6, 2026 08:46 AM IST
INDIA bloc leaders to meet President Murmu over SIR today

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