India News Live Updates, 30 September 2026: INDIA bloc meet today over SIR, CEC resignation demand

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and others during a meeting with Chief Ministers, Education Ministers, and AICC In-charges, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: AICC via PTI Photo)

Top INDIA bloc leaders will meet today to finalise a joint action plan against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The opposition alliance is also expected to discuss its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as it seeks to present a united front amid the ongoing dispute over the Election Commission’s decisions.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar shot dead in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar was shot dead in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday night after unidentified assailants allegedly fired two rounds at him and physically assaulted him, police said. The incident took place around 9 pm under the jurisdiction of the Kapurbawdi police station. Purnekar, the party’s Thane vibhag pramukh, was rushed to a hospital on Ghodbunder Road with serious bullet injuries but died during treatment. Police are examining CCTV footage and have set up checkpoints across Thane to trace and apprehend the attackers.

Story continues below this ad NCERT Class 9 book frames medieval India as era of ‘Resistance and Resilience’ The new NCERT Class 9 Social Science textbook describes the 1,000-1700 AD period as an era of “Resistance and Resilience”, highlighting how Indian kingdoms resisted successive invasions and preserved their traditions. The book focuses on resistance by the Rajputs, Ahoms, Vijayanagara empire, Marathas, Sikhs and Jats against Turkish, Mughal and European forces, while giving less emphasis to themes of cooperation and the development of a composite culture that had featured prominently in earlier Indian historiography. Live Updates Sep 30, 2026 08:57 AM IST INDIA bloc meeting today Top INDIA bloc leaders will meet today to finalise a joint action plan against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The opposition alliance is also expected to discuss its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as it seeks to present a united front amid the ongoing dispute over the Election Commission’s decisions. Sep 30, 2026 08:56 AM IST Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar shot dead in Maharashtra Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar was shot dead in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday night after unidentified assailants allegedly fired two rounds at him and physically assaulted him, police said. The incident took place around 9 pm under the jurisdiction of the Kapurbawdi police station. Purnekar, the party’s Thane vibhag pramukh, was rushed to a hospital on Ghodbunder Road with serious bullet injuries but died during treatment. Police are examining CCTV footage and have set up checkpoints across Thane to trace and apprehend the attackers.

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