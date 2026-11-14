India News Live Updates, 14 November 2026: Tamil Nadu sets limits on rice, dal stocks as prices soar

(Source: File)

Tamil Nadu has imposed stock limits on rice, paddy and pulses to curb hoarding and control rising prices. Wholesalers and retailers will have to follow the new limits and declare their stocks online. Those holding excess stocks must bring them within the limits by November 16.

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Delhi AQI today

Delhi continued to breathe polluted air, with the city’s AQI recorded at 348 in the ‘very poor’ category at 9 am. While this was lower than Friday’s 24-hour average of 373, seven of the 59 monitoring stations in the city reported ‘severe’ air quality. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast a further deterioration in pollution levels over the next few days.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, minimum temperatures rose slightly across several weather stations. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal and 0.2 degrees higher than Friday. How Pune voters found themselves listed at addresses they never moved to More than two years ago, in October 2024, the Pune District Election Officer (DEO) first flagged to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) irregular patterns in voter applications for change in address to other constituencies. Two more letters followed five months later, one suggesting such applications were being submitted in bulk by persons other than the voters concerned. On November 19, 2025, NCP leader Ajit Gavhane, hand-delivered a complaint with a list of 58 names and claimed the list was an example of “fraudulent deletions/ shifting of voters” and there were more than 15,000 cases. This finally led the Maharashtra CEO’s office to write to the Pune DEO ordering an inquiry, according to documents reviewed by The Indian Express. Live Updates Nov 14, 2026 10:20 AM IST Kerala doctor held over sexual harassment of house surgeon A doctor at the Nedumangad Government Taluk Hospital in Kerala was taken into custody on charges of sexually harassing a house surgeon. Dr V K Vinu was picked up from his home around 2 am, hours after DYFI workers protested outside the Nedumangad police station, alleging police inaction. According to police, the woman, a postgraduate student, had gone to him on Friday afternoon about a swelling on her body. He asked her to come to a room and made sexual advances there. She escaped with help from colleagues and went to the police. Police said he will be questioned before further legal steps are taken. (PTI) Nov 14, 2026 10:13 AM IST Mahadev betting app case: CBI conducts searches across 6 states The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches at multiple locations across six states in the last few days in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case, officials said. The agency is probing the illegal betting platform, which is alleged to have run a large network of operators and money transfers. (PTI) Nov 14, 2026 09:56 AM IST Delhi AQI today Delhi continued to breathe polluted air on Saturday, with the city’s AQI recorded at 348 in the ‘very poor’ category at 9 am. While this was lower than Friday’s 24-hour average of 373, seven of the 59 monitoring stations in the city reported ‘severe’ air quality. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast a further deterioration in pollution levels over the next few days. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures rose slightly across several weather stations. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal and 0.2 degrees higher than Friday. Nov 14, 2026 09:55 AM IST Tamil Nadu stock limit notice Tamil Nadu has imposed stock limits on rice, paddy and pulses to curb hoarding and control rising prices. Wholesalers and retailers will have to follow the new limits and declare their stocks online. Those holding excess stocks must bring them within the limits by November 16.

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