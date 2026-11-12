India News Live Updates, 12 November 2026: Smog blankets Delhi, AQI settles at 307

Vehicles ply along a flyover amid a thick layer of smog around Geeta Colony as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 'Very Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi. (Source: ANI)

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally today with the overall AQI at 307, but a thick layer of smog continued to blanket the city. NSUT Jaffarpur recorded the highest AQI at 399, while several other areas reported levels above 350. The capital’s air quality has remained poor since Diwali with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforcing Stage III of the GRAP across Delhi-NCR in response to the deteriorating air quality.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded a moderate AQI of 146.

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8 arrested in Madhya Pradesh cop murder case, Rs 35 lakh seized

Madhya Pradesh Police have seized Rs 35 lakh earned from illegal liquor trade during the investigation into the murder of Dewas police officer Dilip Puri. Puri was crushed under a truck on November 2 while trying to stop a liquor consignment being smuggled to Gujarat. Eight people have been arrested so far. The investigation has also uncovered a liquor network involving contracts worth Rs 40 crore in Harda district, with WhatsApp chats revealing details of profits and money distribution among the accused, as per PTI.

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Noel Tata to step down as Chairman of Tata Investment Corp, 5 other Tata firms

With Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, set to step down from the boards of six major Tata Group companies on November 12 — when he turns 70, in accordance with the group’s retirement policy for non-executive directors — the companies are appointing new directors and chairmen.

Tata will cease to be Non-executive Chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, and Tata International. TV Narendran, Managing Director (MD) of Tata Steel, will take over as chairman of Tata International, while Sunil D’Souza has been appointed chairman of Voltas. AZB & Partners Co-founder Bahram Vakil has been nominated as chairman of Trent. Noel Tata will become Chairman Emeritus.

The planned exits are part of an established governance practice under the group’s retirement policy and have no connection with the ongoing differences between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the group’s leadership and governance.