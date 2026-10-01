India News Live Updates, 1 October 2026: Kerala BJP office attacked, party blames Congress workers

BJP state office, Mararji Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram reportedly attacked by unknown miscreants. (Source: Screengrab/ ANI)

The BJP state office, Mararji Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram was reportedly attacked by unidentified miscreants on Thursday evening. BJP national secretary K Surendran alleged that Congress workers were behind the attack and said former BJP state president PK Krishnadas was also targeted around 6 pm. “For the last three to four days, Congress workers have been deliberately targeting him… India’s Home Minister, the Hon’ble Amit Shah ji, was attacked by Youth Congress workers in Kerala. This shows that democracy and law and order are being undermined. Therefore, we will protest…” says BJP president.

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5 arrested with 115 kg of cannabis worth Rs 57.96 lakh in Odisha

Five people, including 4 from Maharashtra and one from Bihar, were arrested in Cuttack, Odisha, with 115 kg of cannabis worth approximately Rs 57.96 lakh, SP Railways Vivekanand Sharma said. The accused were transporting the smuggled cannabis from Odisha to Maharashtra, travelling by flight to Odisha and returning by train with the cannabis. The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at the Cuttack Government Railway Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Story continues below this ad PM Modi praises Captain Smit Machchhar for stopping co-pilot’s crash attempt Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a hero for fighting off his co-pilot, who tried to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday afternoon. Despite being seriously injured, Captain Machchhar showed immense courage and helped save hundreds of lives, Modi said, adding that India was proud of his valour. Live Updates Oct 1, 2026 08:35 AM IST Kerala BJP office attacked, party blames Congress workers The BJP state office, Mararji Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram was reportedly attacked by unidentified miscreants on Thursday evening. BJP national secretary K Surendran alleged that Congress workers were behind the attack and said former BJP state president PK Krishnadas was also targeted around 6 pm. “For the last three to four days, Congress workers have been deliberately targeting him… India’s Home Minister, the Hon’ble Amit Shah ji, was attacked by Youth Congress workers in Kerala. This shows that democracy and law and order are being undermined. Therefore, we will protest…” says BJP president. #watch | Keralam | BJP state office, Mararji Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram reportedly attacked by unknown miscreants



Police deployed outside the office premises pic.twitter.com/JiXjjH3AEH — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 1, 2026 08:35 AM IST 5 arrested with 115 kg of cannabis worth Rs 57.96 lakh in Odisha Five people, including 4 from Maharashtra and one from Bihar, were arrested in Cuttack, Odisha, with 115 kg of cannabis worth approximately Rs 57.96 lakh, SP Railways Vivekanand Sharma said. The accused were transporting the smuggled cannabis from Odisha to Maharashtra, travelling by flight to Odisha and returning by train with the cannabis. The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at the Cuttack Government Railway Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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