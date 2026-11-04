India News Live Updates, 04 November 2026: FIR registered against Prashant Bhushan over sharing doctored video of Russian foreign minister

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei. (Source: Express Archives/ File)

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan for sharing a digitally manipulated video of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on X. The case was registered by the Special Cell on November 3 after cyber patrolling flagged the video, which contained misleading remarks critical of India’s internal affairs and oil purchases. The FIR has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The Ministry of External Affairs fact-checked the clip and confirmed that it was fabricated. Police are investigating the video’s circulation on social media.

Story continues below this ad If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. Two scrap collectors charred to death in Srinagar shantytown fire Two scrap collectors, including a 16-year-old boy, were charred to death after a fire broke out at a shantytown in Srinagar’s Durbal locality early Wednesday. The fire, which started around 12.23 am, destroyed nearly 80 temporary shelters made of wood and tarpaulin in the Bemina area. An empty poultry farm and a truck were also damaged. The victims were residents of Delhi and worked as scrap collectors. Their bodies were recovered from the debris after firefighters brought the blaze under control. Delhi air quality today Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Wednesday morning, with the overall AQI rising from 350 on Tuesday evening to 369 at 6 am. Mandir Marg recorded a ‘Severe’ AQI of 508. After a brief improvement following last week’s rain and winds, pollution levels have been rising again. The IITM has warned of serious health effects and forecast that Delhi’s AQI will remain ‘Very Poor’ on Thursday, at around 343. The city recorded a morning temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius. Live Updates Nov 4, 2026 10:29 AM IST Two passengers held at Mumbai airport with gold dust worth dacrore Two passengers arriving from Bahrain were caught smuggling 1.68 kg of gold dust worth around Rs 2.09 crore at Mumbai airport, Customs officials said. The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted the passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday. A search revealed that the gold dust, concealed in wax form, had been hidden inside their undergarments. The gold was verified by a government-approved valuer and seized under the Customs Act. (PTI) Nov 4, 2026 10:24 AM IST Tamil Nadu CM to felicitate top-performing Class 10, 12 students in Chennai today Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph Vijay will felicitate top performing class 10 and 12 students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry at an award ceremony in Chennai today. The first phase of the event will cover students from 30 assembly constituencies across 5 districts in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Villuppuram. The ceremony will be held at the R K Convention Centre in Neelankarai from 2 pm, where Vijay will distribute certificates and financial incentives to meritorious students in the presence of their parents. Nov 4, 2026 10:17 AM IST BJP to hold ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ marches across states today The BJP will hold ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) marches and rallies across several states today as part of its campaign against what it calls attempts by opposition parties to create political instability and undermine democratic institutions. Union Minister J P Nadda will lead a march in Bhopal, while BJP president Nitin Nabin and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in a rally in Gorakhpur. In Delhi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra will join a similar march in East Delhi. The ABVP will also organise a student rally at Delhi University, with over 15,000 students expected to participate. The campaign comes amid a political confrontation between the BJP and opposition parties over allegations of electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Nov 4, 2026 10:07 AM IST Senior NC leader Ghulam Qadir Pardesi dies at 88 Senior National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council member Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi died in Srinagar on Tuesday night after a prolonged illness. He was 88. Pardesi is survived by his wife, four daughters and son Ahsan Pardesi, the NC MLA from Lal Chowk. His funeral prayers will be held at 11 am today. His burial is at the family graveyard in Batwara. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled his death, expressing condolences to Ahsan Pardesi and praying for the departed leader's soul. Abdullah described him as a senior party leader and former member of the Legislative Council. (PTI) Nov 4, 2026 09:51 AM IST Pune constable, drunk, rams car into police chief’s Bungalow gate A Pune police constable, drunk and drove his car into the gate of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar’s official residence in the Cantonment area on Tuesday evening. He was detained, officials said today. Kumar told PTI the constable has a record of disciplinary problems and several earlier offences. He was suspended in 2025 and reinstated in 2026. Police said the man is also suffering from mental health issues. He is currently in custody. Nov 4, 2026 09:45 AM IST Jammu and Kashmir's Durbal fire Two scrap collectors, including a 16-year-old boy, were charred to death after a fire broke out at a shantytown in Srinagar’s Durbal locality early Wednesday. The fire, which started around 12.23 am, destroyed nearly 80 temporary shelters made of wood and tarpaulin in the Bemina area. An empty poultry farm and a truck were also damaged. The victims were residents of Delhi and worked as scrap collectors. Their bodies were recovered from the debris after firefighters brought the blaze under control. (PTI) Nov 4, 2026 09:44 AM IST Delhi air quality today Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Wednesday morning, with the overall AQI rising from 350 on Tuesday evening to 369 at 6 am. Mandir Marg recorded a ‘Severe’ AQI of 508. After a brief improvement following last week’s rain and winds, pollution levels have been rising again. The IITM has warned of serious health effects and forecast that Delhi’s AQI will remain ‘Very Poor’ on Thursday, at around 343. The city recorded a morning temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius. Read Here Nov 4, 2026 09:43 AM IST FIR registered against Prashant Bhushan over sharing doctored video of Russian foreign minister Delhi Police has registered an FIR against senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan for sharing a digitally manipulated video of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on X. The case was registered by the Special Cell on November 3 after cyber patrolling flagged the video, which contained misleading remarks critical of India’s internal affairs and oil purchases. The FIR has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The Ministry of External Affairs fact-checked the clip and confirmed that it was fabricated. Police are investigating the video’s circulation on social media. Fake Alert!!! 🚨🚨🚨 The video of the Russian Foreign Minister being used in this post is fake! https://t.co/jpEX6qu19p — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) November 3, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd