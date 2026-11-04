India News Live Updates, 04 November 2026: FIR registered against Prashant Bhushan over sharing doctored video of Russian foreign minister

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei. (Source: Express Archives/ File)
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan for sharing a digitally manipulated video of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on X. The case was registered by the Special Cell on November 3 after cyber patrolling flagged the video, which contained misleading remarks critical of India’s internal affairs and oil purchases. The FIR has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.
The Ministry of External Affairs fact-checked the clip and confirmed that it was fabricated. Police are investigating the video’s circulation on social media.
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Two scrap collectors charred to death in Srinagar shantytown fire
Two scrap collectors, including a 16-year-old boy, were charred to death after a fire broke out at a shantytown in Srinagar’s Durbal locality early Wednesday. The fire, which started around 12.23 am, destroyed nearly 80 temporary shelters made of wood and tarpaulin in the Bemina area. An empty poultry farm and a truck were also damaged. The victims were residents of Delhi and worked as scrap collectors. Their bodies were recovered from the debris after firefighters brought the blaze under control.
Delhi air quality today
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Wednesday morning, with the overall AQI rising from 350 on Tuesday evening to 369 at 6 am. Mandir Marg recorded a ‘Severe’ AQI of 508. After a brief improvement following last week’s rain and winds, pollution levels have been rising again. The IITM has warned of serious health effects and forecast that Delhi’s AQI will remain ‘Very Poor’ on Thursday, at around 343. The city recorded a morning temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius.
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