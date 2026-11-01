India News Live Updates, 1 November 2026: Two teachers suspended after attack on child in Haryana school

The boy was caught on video smashing the girl's head with a brick.
The District Elementary Education Officer, Panchkula, has suspended two JBT teachers, Simranjeet Kaur and Pooja Rani, posted at Government Sanskriti Primary School, Sector 20, with immediate effect. A six-year-old girl was brutally assaulted by an eight-year-old Class 3 student inside a government school in Panchkula on October 28. The girl regained consciousness on Saturday and is now stable at PGIMER, Chandigarh.
Police have booked the school authorities for alleged negligence, while the Haryana government has constituted a five-member probe panel and ordered a safety audit of schools across the state. The girl suffered facial fractures after the boy allegedly attacked her with a brick and flower pot and banged her head against a desk. The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also sought a detailed report on the incident and the action taken by the Education Department.
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