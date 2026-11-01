India News Live Updates, 1 November 2026: Two teachers suspended after attack on child in Haryana school

The boy was caught on video smashing the girl's head with a brick.

The District Elementary Education Officer, Panchkula, has suspended two JBT teachers, Simranjeet Kaur and Pooja Rani, posted at Government Sanskriti Primary School, Sector 20, with immediate effect. A six-year-old girl was brutally assaulted by an eight-year-old Class 3 student inside a government school in Panchkula on October 28. The girl regained consciousness on Saturday and is now stable at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Police have booked the school authorities for alleged negligence, while the Haryana government has constituted a five-member probe panel and ordered a safety audit of schools across the state. The girl suffered facial fractures after the boy allegedly attacked her with a brick and flower pot and banged her head against a desk. The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also sought a detailed report on the incident and the action taken by the Education Department.

Story continues below this ad If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. ED arrests Azam Khan moments after release from Rampur jail The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money-laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, moments after he was released from Rampur jail on bail in a double PAN card case. Khan, who founded the university, alleged that he was being targeted for being a Muslim and for establishing the university and schools. He will be produced before a designated court in Ghaziabad on Sunday. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the arrest, alleging that false cases were being used to repeatedly jail the veteran leader. INDIA bloc holds symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar The INDIA bloc on Saturday held a symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, accusing him of electoral irregularities and deleting 13.2 crore voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Moving the motion at a mock parliamentary session, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge levelled six charges against Kumar and said the right to vote under Article 326 of the Constitution was in “grave danger”. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also accused the Election Commission of facilitating vote theft. The resolution seeking Kumar’s impeachment was passed unanimously by those present. Live Updates Nov 1, 2026 08:58 AM IST Polling begins across 100 urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh Polling for elections to 100 urban local bodies (ULBs) across Andhra Pradesh began at 7 am on Sunday and will continue until 5 pm, according to the revised schedule issued by the State Election Commission. The elections cover 13 municipal corporations and 87 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, with vote counting scheduled for November 3. Voters turned up at polling stations to exercise their franchise as authorities made elaborate security arrangements across the state. A total of 36,351 police personnel have been deployed across 4,372 locations, with senior officers monitoring sensitive areas to prevent disturbances. The elections come amid tensions between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), with violence reported between their cadres during the filing of nominations and cases registered in connection with the incidents. - With PTI Inputs Nov 1, 2026 08:51 AM IST Panchkula education officer suspends two teachers after 6-year-old girl assaulted inside school The District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Panchkula, has suspended two JBT teachers, Simranjeet Kaur and Pooja Rani, of Government Sanskriti Primary School in Sector 20 after a six-year-old kindergarten student was allegedly assaulted by an eight-year-old Class 3 student on October 28. The suspension orders, issued on October 31, require both teachers to report to the DEEO's office during the suspension period. The girl suffered facial fractures, including a nasal fracture, and was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. She regained consciousness on Saturday and was reported to be out of danger. Meanwhile, the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a detailed report from the District Education Officer on the incident, including supervision arrangements, the school's response and action taken by the Education Department. The Haryana government has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the matter and ordered a safety audit of schools across the state. Police have also registered an FIR against the school authorities over alleged lapses and sent the eight-year-old boy for a mental health assessment. Further action in his case will depend on the assessment report. Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR), has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter in which a third-grade student was allegedly assaulted a kindergarten girl inside the school premises in Panchkula and has directed the District Education Officer, Panchkula, to submit a comprehensive, point-wise factual report to the Commission regarding the action taken by the Education Department — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026

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