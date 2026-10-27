India News Live Updates, 27 October 2026: Delhi fights dust with sprinklers, anti-smog guns; AQI stays ‘moderate’

Water sprinklers turn scorching street into a moment of cool relief, at ITO in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Air quality in the national capital is in the ‘moderate’ category today, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 147, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Water sprinklers and anti-smog guns were deployed to curb dust pollution in the national capital, including on Krishna Menon Marg and Sunahari Bagh Road.

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Counting begins for 19 Legislative Council seats in Bihar, UP

Vote counting for 19 Legislative Council seats across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am today with tight security. The elections cover eight seats in Bihar, comprising four graduates’ and four teachers’ constituencies, and 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, including five graduates’ and six teachers’ constituencies.

Story continues below this ad In Bihar, 150 candidates are contesting the eight seats and polling on October 23 recorded an 82.85% turnout in teachers’ constituencies and 53.42% in graduates’ seats. The BJP and its ally JD(U) have fielded candidates for four seats each, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is contesting all eight. In Uttar Pradesh, counting is being held across seven cities – Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur. Authorities have made security arrangements and put CCTV surveillance and videography measures in place. The counting process may take longer as the elections follow the single transferable vote system under proportional representation. Delhi Police book lawyers for abusing cops, obstructing work at Shahdara station A case has been registered against 15 to 20 lawyers for abusing police personnel and obstructing official work at Delhi’s Shahdara police station. One of the lawyers also allegedly tried to pull the station house officer (SHO) by the hand, officials said on Monday. Live Updates Oct 27, 2026 09:12 AM IST Traffic restrictions in central Delhi from 10 am to noon today Traffic restrictions will be in place in central Delhi from 10 am to noon today due to VIP movement, the Delhi Traffic Police said. Diversions may be imposed at ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover. Several stretches, including BSZ Marg, Asaf Ali Road and roads connecting Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover, are likely to be affected. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and use public transport wherever possible. (PTI) Oct 27, 2026 09:03 AM IST Supreme Court to hear pleas against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, poll panel decisions on SIR The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions challenging Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and decisions taken by the Election Commission of India during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Oct 27, 2026 08:30 AM IST Counting of votes for 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats begins Counting of votes for 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, comprising five graduates’ and six teachers’ constituencies, began at 8 am today across seven cities, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said. The counting is in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur under the supervision of returning officers and observers. Authorities have made arrangements for security, CCTV surveillance and videography at the counting centres. The process may take longer than usual as the elections follow the single transferable vote system under proportional representation. Oct 27, 2026 08:28 AM IST Bihar MLC polls counting begins for eight seats Counting of votes for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats began at 8 am today under tight security, with 150 candidates in the fray across four graduates and four teachers constituencies. Polling for the seats, held on October 23, recorded a turnout of 82.85 per cent in teachers constituencies and 53.42 per cent in graduates seats. The BJP is contesting four seats and its ally JD(U) the remaining four, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has fielded candidates in all eight constituencies. The terms of the eight sitting MLCs end on November 16. Oct 27, 2026 08:28 AM IST Delhi Police book lawyers for abusing cops, obstructing work at Shahdara station A case has been registered against 15 to 20 lawyers for abusing police personnel and obstructing official work at Delhi’s Shahdara police station. One of the lawyers also allegedly tried to pull the station house officer (SHO) by the hand, officials said on Monday.

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