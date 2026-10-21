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India News Live Updates, 21 October 2026: CBI takes over probe into Punjab anti-drug activist Jhota’s murder

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including Govind Singh Dotasra and Tikaram Jully, continued their sit-in at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate for the third day, demanding a zero FIR over the assault on NSUI leader Ritu Barala by Delhi Police personnel

Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in MansaParvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa. (Source: File)

The CBI has registered a case and taken over the investigation into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab’s Mansa, officials said on Wednesday. Jhota was shot dead inside a medical store on October 13 after allegedly confronting its owner over the sale of drugs. Police arrested the accused, Ashwani Kumar, in Rajasthan. Jhota’s family demanded a central probe, nudging the decision to hand the case over to the CBI. His post-mortem and cremation remain pending, with the family and supporters refusing to allow the last rites until justice is delivered.

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Congress sit-in over Ritu Barala assault enters 3rd day in Jaipur

Congress leaders, including Govind Singh Dotasra and Tikaram Jully, continued their sit-in at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate for the third day, demanding a zero FIR over the assault on NSUI leader Ritu Barala by Delhi Police personnel. Police said Barala had already filed a complaint in Delhi, where the matter was under investigation. The BJP accused Congress of staging a political drama, while former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the state government for refusing to register the FIR.

Live Updates
Oct 21, 2026 08:36 AM IST
Delhi Police transfers second CJP case to Crime Branch

Delhi Police has transferred a second case against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch. The case relates to an October 13 incident in which 14 CJP members entered the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar through private premises. Police detained all 14 and registered two FIRs. Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14 for breaching peace bonds, with their custody extended by two days on Monday. (PTI)

Oct 21, 2026 08:13 AM IST
Congress sit-in over Ritu Barala assault enters 3rd day in Jaipur

Congress leaders, including Govind Singh Dotasra and Tikaram Jully, continued their sit-in at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate for a third day, demanding a zero FIR over the assault on NSUI leader Ritu Barala by Delhi Police personnel. Police said Barala had already filed a complaint in Delhi, where the matter was under investigation. The BJP accused Congress of staging a political drama, while former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the state government for refusing to register the FIR.

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Oct 21, 2026 08:12 AM IST
CBI takes over probe into Punjab anti-drug activist Jhota’s murder

The CBI has registered a case and taken over the investigation into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab’s Mansa, officials said on Wednesday. Jhota was shot dead inside a medical store on October 13 after allegedly confronting its owner over the sale of drugs. Police arrested the accused, Ashwani Kumar, in Rajasthan. Jhota’s family demanded a central probe, nudging the decision to hand the case over to the CBI. His post-mortem and cremation remain pending, with the family and supporters refusing to allow the last rites until justice is delivered.

Oct 21, 2026 08:12 AM IST
Rajasthan: Kota boat tragedy during Durga idol immersion, 4 youths feared drowned

Four youths are feared drowned after a boat carrying seven people overturned in the Kotri Canal near Steel Bridge in Rajasthan’s Kota on Tuesday evening during a Durga idol immersion ceremony. While three people swam to safety, a rescue operation was launched to trace the missing youths. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Education Minister Madan Dilawar reached the spot, while district officials supervised the search operation.

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