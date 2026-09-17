India News Live Updates, 17 September 2026: 20-day fast ends, Maratha quota activist gives Maharashtra government 3-month deadline

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. (Source: FB)

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange called off his 20-day hunger strike after talks with a Maharashtra government delegation in Beed, but warned that he would take the agitation to Mumbai if his demands were not addressed within three months. Jarange, who was on his way to Mumbai, said the government must formally recognise historical records, including the Hyderabad, Satara and Aundh Gazettes, to enable Marathas to establish Kunbi lineage and claim OBC reservation benefits. “The government should give in writing that not a single ‘Kunbi’ record will be ignored. The chief minister should sign that paper,” he said. The delegation, which included ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Dada Bhuse, told Jarange that work was underway on his demands and sought three representatives from his side to monitor the process.

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Cases in Supreme Court today

Supreme Court to hear pleas against the policy requiring Class 9 students to study three languages, including two Indian languages.

Challenges to the Special Intensive Revision in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

Plea concerning remission for the convict in the Graham Staines murder case.

Court to hear ED plea alleging obstruction by Mamata, Bengal officials during I-PAC search.

Uddhav Thackeray-led faction’s pleas against the EC decision recognising Eknath Shinde’s faction as the Shiv Sena.

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