India News Live Updates, 15 September 2026: EVM glitches delay Kota civic poll results, re-poll tomorrow

Polling officials return the EVMs and polling materials to a counting centre on the counting day of the Rajasthan Civic Polls 2026, in Bikaner on Monday. (Source: ANI )

The BJP secured a clear majority in the 100-member Kota Municipal Corporation, winning 55 wards against Congress’s 40, while three seats went to Independents. But results in three Kota wards and one ward in Suket were put on hold after EVM glitches, with re-polling scheduled for September 16 and counting on September 17. After the dispute over Ward 87, Congress candidate Laxmi Sharma stage a dharna outside the counting centre, alleging foul play and demanding transparency.

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Supreme Court hearings today

The Supreme Court will hear a matter concerning violations of building bye-laws, land-use regulations and unauthorised constructions.

The court will hear pleas filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction challenging the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allot it the party’s name and election symbol.

The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the reappointment of Deepak Prakash as a minister in Bihar.

The court will hear a plea seeking strict enforcement of road safety norms and adequate treatment for victims of road accidents.

Air India gets notice after 3 foreigners skip immigration

Three Italian nationals travelled from Delhi to Munich without going through immigration at the Delhi airport on September 4. The incident prompted the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to issue a show-cause notice to Air India, sources said.

Story continues below this ad The three passengers had taken an Air India “hub-and-spoke” flight on the night of September 3 from Amritsar to Delhi, after which they boarded a Lufthansa flight to Munich early on September 4 without going through immigration. Given the serious nature of the lapse, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan is likely to soon hold a meeting with stakeholders, including top officials at MoCA, Bureau of Immigration, Air India and airport operator Delhi International Airport. Live Updates Sep 15, 2026 09:29 AM IST Landslides hit two areas in West Sikkim Landslides struck the Karmatar and Upper Bullung areas of West Sikkim, blocking the road today. The residents were soon evcuated as a precaution. A landslide beneath a local school in Karmatar was reported Monday morning, after which an SSB disaster rescue team was deployed. Another landslide at Upper Bullung blocked a road to vehicular traffic. No casualties, injuries or property damage were reported, officials said. Heavy earth-moving machinery has been requisitioned to clear the debris and restore traffic. (PTI) Sep 15, 2026 09:08 AM IST EVM glitches delay Kota civic poll results, re-poll tomorrow The BJP secured a clear majority in the 100-member Kota Municipal Corporation, winning 55 wards against Congress’s 40, while three seats went to Independents. But results in three Kota wards and one ward in Suket were put on hold after EVM glitches, with re-polling scheduled for September 16 and counting on September 17. After the dispute over Ward 87, Congress candidate Laxmi Sharma staged a dharna outside the counting centre, alleging foul play and demanding transparency.

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