India News Live Updates, 11 November 2026: Delhi AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category, GRAP restrictions in place

Delhi continued to breathe heavily polluted air on Wednesday morning, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 373, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category at 7 am. Restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in place as pollution levels continue to stay high across the capital. At 5.30 am, the city recorded a temperature of 16.2 degrees celsius, humidity of 100% and wind speed of 5.6 kmph.
Several monitoring stations across Delhi reported ‘very poor’ air quality. Chandni Chowk recorded the highest AQI at 379, North Campus, Delhi University at 374 and ITO at 367. Chhawla recorded an AQI of 396, while Burari Crossing stood at 362, NSIT Dwarka (350), JNU (339), Aya Nagar (337), Talkatora Garden (331), Vivek Vihar (326), Wazirpur (321), Nehru Nagar (314) and Badarpur (312). Meanwhile, some parts of the city recorded relatively better air quality but remained in the ‘poor’ category. Lodhi Garden recorded an AQI of 203, Aurobindo Marg at 214 and Pusa at 239. Shadipur (289), Rohini (297) and R K Puram (300) were also among the stations reporting ‘poor’ air quality.