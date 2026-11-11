India News Live Updates, 11 November 2026: Delhi AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category, GRAP restrictions in place

A view of a mist sprinkler installed by the Delhi government to combat air pollution at ITO, in New Delhi. (Source: ANI)

Delhi continued to breathe heavily polluted air on Wednesday morning, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 373, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category at 7 am. Restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in place as pollution levels continue to stay high across the capital. At 5.30 am, the city recorded a temperature of 16.2 degrees celsius, humidity of 100% and wind speed of 5.6 kmph.

Several monitoring stations across Delhi reported ‘very poor’ air quality. Chandni Chowk recorded the highest AQI at 379, North Campus, Delhi University at 374 and ITO at 367. Chhawla recorded an AQI of 396, while Burari Crossing stood at 362, NSIT Dwarka (350), JNU (339), Aya Nagar (337), Talkatora Garden (331), Vivek Vihar (326), Wazirpur (321), Nehru Nagar (314) and Badarpur (312). Meanwhile, some parts of the city recorded relatively better air quality but remained in the ‘poor’ category. Lodhi Garden recorded an AQI of 203, Aurobindo Marg at 214 and Pusa at 239. Shadipur (289), Rohini (297) and R K Puram (300) were also among the stations reporting ‘poor’ air quality.

Story continues below this ad If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. Kolkata-Sairang Express derails in Assam, rescue ops underway Six coaches of the 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru station in Assam. No casualties have been reported so far. Senior railway officials are on their way to the site, while a relief van has also been dispatched, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma told the indianexpress.com Live Updates Nov 11, 2026 08:47 AM IST Delhi AQI today Delhi continued to breathe heavily polluted air on Wednesday morning, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 373, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category at 7 am. Restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in place as pollution levels continue to stay high across the capital. At 5.30 am, the city recorded a temperature of 16.2 degrees celsius, humidity of 100% and wind speed of 5.6 kmph. Several monitoring stations across Delhi reported ‘very poor’ air quality. Chandni Chowk recorded the highest AQI at 379, North Campus, Delhi University at 374 and ITO at 367. Chhawla recorded an AQI of 396, while Burari Crossing stood at 362, NSIT Dwarka (350), JNU (339), Aya Nagar (337), Talkatora Garden (331), Vivek Vihar (326), Wazirpur (321), Nehru Nagar (314) and Badarpur (312). Meanwhile, some parts of the city recorded relatively better air quality but remained in the ‘poor’ category. Lodhi Garden recorded an AQI of 203, Aurobindo Marg at 214 and Pusa at 239. Shadipur (289), Rohini (297) and R K Puram (300) were also among the stations reporting ‘poor’ air quality. Nov 11, 2026 08:47 AM IST Kolkata-Sairang Express derails in Assam, all passengers safe: What we know so far The Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru railway station in Assam around 6.54 am today while being received at the station to give precedence to another train. According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, the locomotive and 5coaches derailed after the loco pilot failed to control the train's speed. All passengers are safe and no injuries have been reported. Passengers are being shifted to an alternate train to continue their journey. Relief and rescue operations have been launched, while the General Manager and other senior railway officials are on their way to the site. Nov 11, 2026 08:42 AM IST Kolkata-Sairang Express derails in Assam, rescue ops underway Six coaches of the 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru station in Assam. No casualties have been reported so far. Senior railway officials are on their way to the site, while a relief van has also been dispatched, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma told The Indian Express.

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