India News Live Updates, 20 October 2026: Delhi Police transfers CJP leaders’ Jantar Mantar trespassing case to Crime Branch

Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial remand for two more days after being produced before a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg police station. (@abhijeet_dipke/X via PTI Photo)

Delhi Police has transferred the trespassing case against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to the Crime Branch’s Inter State Cell for further investigation. The move came on Monday evening, shortly after a Special Executive Magistrate extended their judicial custody by two days.

Das and Ranka were arrested last week for entering the Jantar Mantar area through private premises, a day after the site was denotified as a protest venue. Police have alleged that the protesters raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, unfurled the national flag and obstructed personnel from performing their duties. Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was released on a personal bond and a surety of Rs 5,000, with directions to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months.

Story continues below this ad If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. CJP founder questions continued custody of party’s co-convenors CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned the continued custody of co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, drawing a contrast with the Allahabad High Court’s decision to stay the conviction and life sentence of a murder convict who wishes to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Ranka and Das were remanded to judicial custody for two more days after their sureties were rejected. Dipke also praised the two leaders for giving up successful careers to fight for social causes. Meanwhile, CJP legal head Ratna Singh criticised the proceedings before the special executive magistrate, calling them a “circus” and alleging that the law was being misused to curb dissent. The party said it would challenge the custody order before higher judicial forums, while questioning the grounds for rejecting the sureties. UAE Foreign Minister in Mumbai for two-day visit United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Mumbai on Monday evening for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, with trade, energy and defence expected to feature in discussions. He is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, including on the situation in West Asia after recent attacks on Saudi Arabia. Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha received him at the airport. The two sides are also expected to review cooperation in investments, fintech and connectivity as part of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Live Updates Oct 20, 2026 08:03 AM IST Mohan Bhagwat performs shastra puja at RSS Vijayadashami event in Nagpur Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat performed shastra puja, or weapon worship, at the organisation’s Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur on Tuesday. The event marks the 101st year of the RSS’s foundation, after its establishment in 1925.

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