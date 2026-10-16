India News Live Updates, 16 October 2026: CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march today amid police curbs, Connaught Place shut

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke with legal head Ratna Singh address a press conference. (Source: PTI)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march today at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police has urged people to stay away from the gathering, saying prohibitory orders are in force in Connaught Place and nearby areas. Police said it could allow a select group to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location.

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Places shut today: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons. It has also sought security arrangements to prevent unauthorised entry into the park. Delhi Police has stepped up security in Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar, with personnel deployed at strategic locations and barricades likely to regulate the movement of protesters and commuters. The police have warned of legal action against those who violate prohibitory orders. The police have said demonstrations can be held at Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground or CBD Ground after obtaining the required permission. To which CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke responded, questioning, “If we announce 100 places, will Narendra Modi shut down all 100 places?… Why does Delhi Police have a problem with waving the Tiranga?”

Story continues below this ad Why is CJP holding the march today? The march comes after a standoff between the CJP and Delhi Police after party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to 5 days of judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar and raising slogans demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The arrests came after Jantar Mantar was no longer allowed to be used as a designated protest site. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged political parties and civil society groups to set aside ideological differences and join the campaign, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision. “Tonight or tomorrow morning, the Delhi Police people can pick me up. If one has to go to jail for waving the tricolour in this country, then we are ready for it,” Dipke said while addressing press conference. Live Updates Oct 16, 2026 08:15 AM IST Delhi on alert ahead of CJP protest More than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across New Delhi and nearby areas ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march. CCTV cameras have been installed at Connaught Place’s Central Park and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS remain in force. Click here Oct 16, 2026 08:12 AM IST Why is CJP holding the march today? The march comes after a standoff between the CJP and Delhi Police after party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to 5 days of judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar and raising slogans demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The arrests came after Jantar Mantar was no longer allowed to be used as a designated protest site. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged political parties and civil society groups to set aside ideological differences and join the campaign, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision. “Tonight or tomorrow morning, the Delhi Police people can pick me up. If one has to go to jail for waving the tricolour in this country, then we are ready for it,” Dipke said while addressing press conference. Oct 16, 2026 08:10 AM IST Places shut in Delhi today The New Delhi Municipal Council Thursday announced that the Central Park in Connaught Place will remain shut to the public on October 16 and 17 “due to administrative reasons”. The Delhi Police also informed the Delhi High Court that action will be taken against the CJP after a petition raised concerns that the group’s planned protest in Connaught Place could disrupt business activity in the area. Read Oct 16, 2026 08:07 AM IST CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march today The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march today at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police has urged people to stay away from the gathering, saying prohibitory orders are in force in Connaught Place and nearby areas. Police said it could allow a select group to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location.

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