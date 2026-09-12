India News Live Updates, 12 September 2026: One-year-old twins dead at home in Kerala, chemical poisoning suspected

Police later recovered bottles of pesticide and paint thinner from the kitchen. (Source: File/ Representational)

One-year-old twin brothers died purportedly after ingesting a chemical suspected to be pesticide that had spilled onto the kitchen floor at their home in Adimali, police said. Both were rushed to a private hospital after they developed serious health complications on Friday night, but died around 10 pm. Police later recovered bottles of pesticide and paint thinner from the kitchen.

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Power cut leaves Kerala youth trapped in elevator for over an hour

A youth was rescued after being trapped in an elevator for over an hour following a power outage at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad district. He was a native of Kizhakkencherry, got stuck inside the lift after going to gym on the top floor of the building. Though people at the gym tried to open the elevator, they were unable to do so. Even after power was restored around 9 pm, the lift remained dysfunctional. Fire personnel reached the spot and opened the elevator using hydraulic equipment, rescuing the trapped person.

Live Updates Sep 12, 2026 09:19 AM IST Heavy rain lashes Puri as IMD issues orange alert in Odisha Heavy rain lashed parts of Odisha, including Puri, as a low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal continued to influence weather conditions in the state on Saturday. The IMD has issued an orange warning for Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the next 24 hours. A yellow warning has been issued for Baleshwar. The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in several districts. Squally weather with winds reaching up to 60 kmph is likely along and off the Odisha coast, prompting the IMD to advise fishermen not to venture into the sea. Sep 12, 2026 09:14 AM IST Twin brothers die after tasting pesticide at home in Kerala One-year-old twin brothers died in Idukki’s Adimali after tasting a chemical suspected to be a pesticide that had spilt onto the kitchen floor of their home, police said on Saturday. The deceased, Rihan and Ihan, were rushed to a nearby private hospital after developing serious health complications on Friday night. They died around 10 pm, police said. During an inspection, police recovered bottles of pesticide and paint thinner from the kitchen. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, and samples from the bodies will be sent for chemical analysis to determine whether consumption of the chemicals caused their deaths. Adimali police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The exact cause of death will be established after the postmortem and chemical examination.

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