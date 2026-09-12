India News Live Updates, 12 September 2026: One-year-old twins dead at home in Kerala, chemical poisoning suspected

Heavy rain lashed parts of Odisha, including Puri, as a low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal continued to influence weather conditions in the state on Saturday.
The IMD has issued an orange warning for Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the next 24 hours. A yellow warning has been issued for Baleshwar.
The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in several districts. Squally weather with winds reaching up to 60 kmph is likely along and off the Odisha coast, prompting the IMD to advise fishermen not to venture into the sea.