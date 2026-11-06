India News Live Updates, 06 November 2026: Delhi wakes up to thick smog, air quality remains ‘Very Poor’

Vehicles move through smog near Akshardham Temple with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 293, categorised as 'Very Poor', by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: ANI)

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category today, with the city’s average AQI recorded at 389 at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Several areas, including IIT Delhi and Rohini, recorded ‘Severe’ pollution levels, with an AQI of 474 each. Residents reported breathing difficulties and eye irritation as thick smog covered parts of the capital. Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa blamed stubble burning in Punjab for worsening pollution, claiming that 77% of the stubble had already been burnt, based on Punjab government data.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

Supreme Court to hear Tarun Tejpal’s plea challenging 10-year sentence

The Supreme Court is set to hear former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal’s appeal challenging his conviction and 10-year prison sentence in a 2013 rape case. In September, the court issued a notice to the Goa government on his plea against the Bombay High Court’s August 6 verdict, which convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Tejpal had surrendered after the Supreme Court refused to exempt him from doing so, asking him to submit proof of his surrender before taking up the appeal.

Live Updates

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd