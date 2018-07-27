Break silos, make government seamless for people: President Kovind to newly recruited IAS officers

The president said that IAS was the country’s premier all-India service. The president said that IAS was the country’s premier all-India service.

Asserting that India’s USD 2.5 trillion economy would grow further, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday asked a group of young IAS officers to break silos and make government seamless for the welfare of people.

“Today we are a USD 2.5 trillion economy. By the 2040s, our GDP will be six or seven times as large,” he said.

Addressing them, he said as IAS officers in the districts and state capitals, they would be responsible for implementation of national and Union government programmes.

“These may sometimes be tailored or adapted for local conditions. This makes the officers an important link between Government of India and the state government. It is incumbent upon them to bring the learning, expertise, experience and standards of integrity of an elite all-India service to every rung of government in our very diverse country,” Kovind said.

The President pointed out that many of the officers would end their careers as secretaries in the 2040s, perhaps at about the time India celebrated the 100th anniversary of Independence.

The president said that as IAS officers, it would be their mandate to equip people, the government and the country to deal with the challenges and opportunities of an economy of that size.

“This will call for enhancing use of technology in the way they work and function. It will call for breaking out of silos and seeing government as a seamless service provider, not as a series of closed compartments. Above all, it will call for a radical overhaul of the nature of administration and of the interface between citizen and government,” Kovind said.

“It is one of those institutions that knit together our country with a common governance framework, a shared administrative ethos and by promoting a uniform culture and value system in public service,” he said.

A group of 176 IAS officers of the 2016 batch, currently posted in different central government ministries and departments of Government of India at the rank of assistant secretary had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

