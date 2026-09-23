Break caste, ditch horoscopes in weddings: VHP’s plan to boost Keralam Hindu birth rate

The decision was taken at the state meeting of the VHP held in Kochi on Monday, after finding that caste barriers within the Hindu community and incompatible horoscopes have shattered the marriage dreams of several youths.

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramSep 23, 2026 12:26 PM IST
kerala vhp marriageHe attributed the trend mainly to delayed marriages, which he said were caused by caste barriers and incompatibility in the horoscopes of prospective brides and bridegrooms. (Photo: Representational image)
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Breaking caste barriers and encouraging horoscope-free weddings. That’s what the Keralam unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad is doing to counter what it sees as “dwindling birth rate among Hindus”.

The decision was taken at the state meeting of the VHP held in Kochi on Monday, after finding that caste barriers within the Hindu community and incompatible horoscopes have shattered the marriage dreams of several youths.

According to state government data, the total number of births registered in Keralam in 2024 was 344,766. Births to Hindu mothers during the year were 135,753, accounting for 39 per cent of all registered births in the state. According to the 2021 Census, Hindus form 54 per cent of the state’s population.

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VHP state general secretary Advocate Anil Vilayil said reports on Kerala’s birth rate indicate that the birth rate among Hindus in the state is declining. He attributed the trend mainly to delayed marriages, which he said were caused by caste barriers and incompatibility in the horoscopes of prospective brides and bridegrooms.

“Youths in microscopic Hindu communities find it difficult to get a suitable partner from their own communities. Hence, we have decided to promote marriages that break caste barriers. Let upper-caste Hindu youths find brides from lower-caste Hindus and vice versa. In Keralam, the practice of looking at jathaka porutham (horoscope matching) prevails among Hindus”. Marriage dreams of scores of youths have been shattered for want of jathaka porutham ,” he said.

No wedding should be delayed due to these two factors, he said.

“VHP will soon introduce an online platform for promoting such marriages and helping youths to find partners belonging to different Hindu castes, and to provide opportunities for marriages without considering horoscope compatibility,” he said.

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Promoting upper garments in temples

The VHP also decided to promote men’s right to enter temples wearing upper garments, which goes against the existing rules in several temples in Keralam. The VHP state general secretary said this practice seems to have distanced the youth from temples.

“Hence, we decided to intervene. Reforms are needed to bring the younger generation closer to temples. A meeting of Hindu clerics held in Thrissur in 2023 had made a recommendation to this effect. Wearing an upper garment should not be a barrier to temple entry. Henceforth, men will be allowed to enter the 200-odd temples under the VHP wearing upper garments,” he said.

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Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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