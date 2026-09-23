Break caste, ditch horoscopes in weddings: VHP’s plan to boost Keralam Hindu birth rate

He attributed the trend mainly to delayed marriages, which he said were caused by caste barriers and incompatibility in the horoscopes of prospective brides and bridegrooms. (Photo: Representational image)

Breaking caste barriers and encouraging horoscope-free weddings. That’s what the Keralam unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad is doing to counter what it sees as “dwindling birth rate among Hindus”.

The decision was taken at the state meeting of the VHP held in Kochi on Monday, after finding that caste barriers within the Hindu community and incompatible horoscopes have shattered the marriage dreams of several youths.

According to state government data, the total number of births registered in Keralam in 2024 was 344,766. Births to Hindu mothers during the year were 135,753, accounting for 39 per cent of all registered births in the state. According to the 2021 Census, Hindus form 54 per cent of the state’s population.