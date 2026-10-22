Breach of 1.5 degree Celsius temperature threshold now ‘unavoidable’: Emissions Gap Report

The 1.5 degree Celsius temperature target is now completely out of reach and the best that the world can now hope for is to restrict the global rise in temperatures to 1.8 degree Celsius and try to pull it back after that, a new UN report has said.

The Emissions Gap Report, published by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) every year ahead of the annual year-ending climate conference, has said that the breach of 1.5 degree Celsius target, set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, was now “unavoidable”. The opportunity to hold the temperature rise within 1.5 degree Celsius from pre-industrial times, or allow only a limited ‘overshoot’, has been lost, it said.

“Decades of insufficient climate action makes exceedance of 1.5 degree Celsius (temperature target) unavoidable,” this year’s edition of Emissions Gap Report, released on Wednesday, said.

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“The task now, therefore, is not only to ensure that global warming stays well below 2 degree Celsius, but to minimize the duration and magnitude of overshoot and establish a credible return path to 1.5 degree Celsius by the end of the century,” it said.

The conclusion is similar to the one arrived at by another UNEP report last month which had said that even in the best case scenarios now, global rise in temperature would reach at least 1.8 degree Celsius. The main question now was to assess whether actions from the countries would be adequate to force the warming to return to 1.5 degree Celsius level after rising to 1.8 degree Celsius sometime in the second half of this century, it had said.

These two have been the first authoritative climate reports to acknowledge the inevitability of the breach of the 1.5 degree Celsius temperature threshold. Until now, most reports and assessments, including those by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, have maintained that a narrow, though shrinking, window of opportunity to achieve the 1.5 degree Celsius target existed, if only countries stepped up their climate action.

However, far from countries making greater efforts, climate change has clearly fallen off the priority list of the international community in the last few years, particularly after Donald Trump’s second innings as President of the United States began last year.

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The Emissions Gap Report, in fact, noted that the United States, the world’s second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, saw its annual emissions increase by more than 133 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2025, the largest for any country, as per preliminary data. Emissions grew in China as well while at least one dataset showed that it had slowed down marginally in India, the world’s third largest emitter.

Globally, greenhouse gas emissions in 2025 remained around the same levels as in 2024, around 58.4 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent. Some datasets showed that emissions in 2025 were about 0.1 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent lower than in 2024, but the difference was way smaller than the error of margin in assessment.

“Due to the high aggregate uncertainty range and the provisional nature of emissions estimates for the prior year, it is not possible to conclude on the overall direction of emissions in 2025. Emissions have steadily grown over the past decade since 2016 (0.8 per cent per year) and in the period between 1990 and 2016 (1.7 per cent per year),” the report said.