Breach in Punjab CM’s security: No action so far, DGP says police examining probe report

Even after an inquiry into breach in Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s security indicted Close Protection Team (CPT) of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) and personnel of Public Relations Department for the lapse, the government has not taken any action against anyone. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said the inquiry report was being examined. “The matter is under examination by the police department. Necessary action will be taken after examination,” he told The Indian Express.

An inquiry by Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Girish Dyalan, had stated that “responsibility for this inaction must be fixed by the DGP or head of the SPU on those officers of CPT/police who were present in the hall and did not respond timely. They must also be necessarily replaced from the CPT.”

The security breach took place a month ago during Punjab Investment Summit when Amandeep Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, who had grievance about a property dispute, had entered Chief Minister’s session, wearing a ribbon of the ID cards with QR and colour coding issued to the invitees. He had not only crossed three security checks but was also able to drive his two-wheeler inside the gate of the venue. He had then gone dangerously close to the Chief Minister on the dais and started speaking loudly about his greivance.

Sources in the government indicated that a “lenient” view was being taken of the inquiry report as the Chief Minister had even directed the officials to let off Amandeep. He had even directed them to redress his greivance.

The inquiry report had called the checking “cursory” and “cavalier”. As per the report: “It is evident that the checking was

not only cursory but very cavalier. These are all serious lapses of which there could have been adverse consequences. For instance, anyone could have parked an un-checked two-wheeler laden with explosives anywhere in the venue and left. Also, in the case of the main hall itself, even after being frisked, he could have thrown ink or a slipper at the CM — not only insulting the CM but causing huge embarrassment to the government during such a prestigious event.”

Amandeep had entered through the media entry along with a few journalists, said the report. It also stated that a journalist had told the PR official that Amandeep was accompanying him. The report had indicted the PR department officials that they allowed him in even though he did not have any ID card.

“Amandeep breached all three checks with ease. He entered from the Gold Pass holders gate on a two-wheeler sans a pass. The police did not stop him. The ISB security casually waved at him to stop but he did not and continued to proceed to the venue,” the report said in its findings.

