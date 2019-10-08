Breach at NTPC plant ash dyke in Singrauli

There was a breach in an ash dyke at the National Thermal Power Corporation’s power plant in Singrauli on Sunday, resulting in spillage of ash, but no loss of life was reported, NTPC and district authorities said on Monday.

The breach, in the wall of the ash pond, was noticed around 5 pm. The company said a preliminary investigation revealed that the damage to V 1 ash dyke was caused by development of high hydrostatic pressure on the bund which was consequently damaged. The build-up of hydrostatic pressure was caused by heavy rains in the region for the last few days, the company said in a statement.

Denying reports that ash slurry had entered nearby villages and agriculture fields, the company said it had been contained within NTPC premises and no loss of life or property had been reported.

However, the company admitted that NTPC’s equipment and property have suffered some damage.

The company has stationed patrolling teams at the ash dyke and a control room has been set up for constant monitoring of the situation.

Singrauli Superintendent of Police A K Ranjan told The Indian Express that no complaint has been received about missing cattle or persons. He said the authorities were concerned after preliminary reports and rescued three persons from the area. He said revenue officials will carry out a survey to know if the damage spread outside the premises.

Two months ago, the wall of an ash dyke at Essar’s Mahan power plant was breached and the ash entered a nearby village. The company had called it an act of sabotage.